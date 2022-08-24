ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UMass lands sharp-shooting wing in Robert Davis

Robert Davis, a sharp-shooting wing out of the Team Melo EYBL program and Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy, committed to Frank Martin and the UMass Minutemen on Friday night. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward committed to UMass over other options which included Toledo, Stetson, Loyola Maryland and Austin Peay. "One,...
AMHERST, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
247Sports

3-star DB Tristen Sion decommits from UMass

UMass' 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Saturday evening as 3* Tallahassee, FL/James Rickards safety Tristen Sion announced he was decommitting from UMass:. Sion was one of top 10 highest-rated recruits in UMass history at the time of his commitment and he chose the Minutemen over dozen of other offers from schools such as Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan State, Jackson State and Nebraska among numerous others.
AMHERST, MA
247Sports

Tight End Joey Luchetti Medically Retires

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley announced that graduate student Joey Luchetti has medically retired. According to the head coach, Luchetti out of Lawrence Academy (MA) has been dealing with reoccurring injuries and it was "too much for him". Injuries also derailed his '20 season, when he missed the entire...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Shrewsbury, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Shrewsbury, MA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

BRUNO CABOCLO SIGNS WITH THE BOSTON CELTICS!!!

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Join this channel to get access to exclusive content and perks: …. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com :...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
thelocalne.ws

Honky Tonk Badonkadonk star to perform at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — “Chart-topping, multi-platinum country music icon, Trace Adkins, will perform” on Friday, October 7, at the Topsfield Fair, organizers announced. It will be one stop on Adkins’ “The Way I Wanna Go Tour.”. “This larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted...
TOPSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Fundraisers#Fundraises#Charity#Shs#Advanced Auto Parts#Native American#Chick
thelocalne.ws

Column: Striking out at Crane Beach

We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Aviation Weekend at AHM will celebrate WWI planes, pilots

World War I aircraft will take center stage at the American Heritage Museum, 568 Main St., Hudson on September 17th and 18th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days. A special treat for visitors to the AHM that weekend will be the unveiling of the museum’s original 1917 Nieuport 28 restoration project and plans to fly the craft each day. The AHM is also working with several organizations to bring and display their accurate World War I aircraft and original rotary engines as well.
HUDSON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd

At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy