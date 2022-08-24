Mrs. Patricia Ann Nobles, age 53, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born in Tracy City, TN to the late John William and Lois Bradley Greeter. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Medical Technology from the University of Tennessee. Mrs. Nobles worked as a medical technician at the old Middle Tennessee Medical Center. She loved all animals, especially her dogs, and was an award winning horseback rider with the American Quarter Horse Association. Mrs. Nobles enjoyed her work with children and was an education assistant at Northfield Elementary. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO