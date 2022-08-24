Read full article on original website
MCS Teachers Receive State and National Awards
Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) excelled at the Tennessee Department of Education Excellence in Education banquet. MCS teachers were prominent as the state recognized the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists, Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and the Milken Award Educators. MCS was the only district with winners in all three categories.
10th Anniversary for TrustPoint Hospital
Congratulations to TrustPoint Hospital for their 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, August 25th at 4:30pm. TrustPoint Hospital is located at 1009 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-867-1111.
Ribbon Cutting for Now Body & Skin Solutions
Congratulations to Now Body & Skin Solutions for their ribbon cutting on Friday, August 26th at 11am. Now Body & Skin Solutions is located at 1015 Hanson Court, Suite 103, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-410-3576.
Patricia Nobles Obituary
Mrs. Patricia Ann Nobles, age 53, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born in Tracy City, TN to the late John William and Lois Bradley Greeter. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Medical Technology from the University of Tennessee. Mrs. Nobles worked as a medical technician at the old Middle Tennessee Medical Center. She loved all animals, especially her dogs, and was an award winning horseback rider with the American Quarter Horse Association. Mrs. Nobles enjoyed her work with children and was an education assistant at Northfield Elementary. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
City Offices Closed Sept. 5 for Labor Day holiday
In observance of Labor Day, City of Murfreesboro offices and most Parks & Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation service, will not run on Labor Day. Old Fort Golf Club, V. A. Golf Course and Bloomfield Links will be...
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for August 28 – September 3
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team Training
Crisis negotiators trained for school safety situations during recent exercises at Rockvale High School, said Lt. Derek Oeser of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team. “Our goal is always ‘a peaceful resolution’ in the interest everyone involved,” Oeser said. In the interest and focus of...
