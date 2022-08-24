When Franz recovered his senses, he saw Albert drinking a glass of water, of which, to judge from his pallor, he stood in great need; and the count, who was assuming his masquerade costume. He glanced mechanically towards the piazza—the scene was wholly changed; scaffold, executioners, victims, all had disappeared; only the people remained, full of noise and excitement. The bell of Monte Citorio, which only sounds on the pope’s decease and the opening of the Carnival, was ringing a joyous peal. “Well,” asked he of the count, “what has, then, happened?” “Nothing,” replied the count; “only, as you see, the Carnival has commenced. Make haste and dress yourself.” “In fact,” said Franz, “this horrible scene has passed away like a dream.” “It is but a dream, a nightmare, that has disturbed you.” “Yes, that I have suffered; but the culprit?”

