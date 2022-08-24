Read full article on original website
Related
clearpublicist.com
Students and organization proprietors respond to weekend Campustown shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Unwell., (WCIA) — Two learners share the times just after listening to there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was unquestionably just sort of frightening, I would say. My coronary heart dropped for a tiny bit,” Maya Cornejo, a scholar at the U of I said. She was near the space of Saturday morning’s shooting at 3rd and Eco-friendly in Champaign.
U of I Police investigating on-campus robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus early Sunday morning. The robbery happened at 12:52 a.m. near Wright and Healey Streets. Officers said that a man walked up to a female U of I student on the sidewalk and pushed her to the ground. […]
Coroner identifies shooting victim
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
WAND TV
Mace used to break up fight between students at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following a fight between students. Six students were involved in the fight, the district told WAND News. An ambulance responded to the school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight. All of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglt.org
Frustration lingers as Jelani Day's family and supporters gather for celebration of life on 1-year anniversary
A celebration of life for late Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day on Saturday night resembled a spiritual revival, a rally, a memorial and a party with music, food and dancing. The event at ISU’s Bone Student Center was to remember Jelani Day, a 25-year-old from Danville who was...
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
Bittersweet day for family of shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Four men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rashidi Overstreet, letting the family breathe a small sigh of relief. “Today is a bitter sweet moment. Today I can say I’m relieved,” Jaineka Brown, his sister, said. “I’m feeling overwhelmed, because it’s been a long time coming,” Linda Turnbull, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Two 24-year-olds shot in Campustown overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two 24-year-old Danville men were shot after a fight broke out between multiple people early Saturday morning. Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Green Streets around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a 24-year-old male had a non-life threatening injury to his leg. Another 24-year-old male was […]
Crime Stoppers helps solve 6 cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is recognizing a successful month to achieve victory over violence. Board members say $10,500 will be awarded to anonymous tipsters, who came forward with information to help authorities track down wanted criminals. Crime Stoppers recently raised reward amounts for tipsters, and that has created more of an […]
newschannel20.com
Man to spend decade in prison for drive by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man will spend more than a decade behind bars on a weapons charge. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says Corlando Lewis fired shots from a vehicle on April 4, 2021. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Shots fired lead to man sentenced
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years for possession of a weapon by a felon. On April 4, 2021, several people reported shots fired from the intersection of East Williams and Pennsylvania streets. Danville Police found the suspect and his car after a description was given to 911. The DPD said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
23-year-old recovering after being shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm. The initial investigation indicates there was a large fight in the area when shots were fired. CPD responded to Cynthia and Anita Drive. Upon arrival, police found the victim and rendered medical aid until he was taken to the hospital. He […]
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
Family wants answers one year after death of ISU student Jelani Day, will celebrate his life this weekend
NORMAL, Ill. — It’s been over a year since the death of Illinois State University student Jelani Day and his family and the community still want answers about his death. Illinois Sen. Elgie Sims, who enacted what is known as the Jelani Day bill, will celebrate Day’s life and legacy Saturday. “A year has passed […]
WAND TV
Serial abuser sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic attack
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man with four prior domestic violence convictions has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for yet another domestic attack. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, was sentenced for domestic battery. He was sentenced as a class two felon due to his prior convictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Operation Obstacle - September 24, 2022
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Richland Community College and VA Illiana are teaming up for the second annual Operation Obstacle: The Race To End Veteran Suicide. It is scheduled for September 24, 2022 at 10 am on the Richland campus in Decatur. It’s an alarming statistic. Seventeen veterans take their...
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
WAND TV
Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
newschannel20.com
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
Comments / 0