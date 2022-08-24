Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN College Gameday Crew Not a Big Believer in Oklahoma
Just one analyst picked the Sooners to win the Big 12 this with none taking OU to reach the College Football Playoff.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Brings Back ‘Big Red Rally’ for First Time Since 2009
For the first time since 2009, the Oklahoma Sooners will host a “Big Red Rally” before the start of their 2022 season. According to a press release from the University, Oklahoma will host the event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1 at 8:30 p.m. for all OU students.
Oklahoma football: Case for and against Oklahoma making 2022 College Football Playoff?
It was only a few weeks ago that we were wondering how the Associated Press and Coaches Poll voters would rank the Sooners heading into the post-Lincoln Riley era of Oklahoma football. Now there’s even talk about OU’s chances to make it back to the College Football Playoff.
Review: Levy Restaurants Raises the Bar for Concessions at Oklahoma Games This Year
From Korean barbecue to Midway Deli to frozen custard to endless fruit-infused tea selections, Sooner Nation should bring their appetite to Memorial Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is 'More Like a Sam Bradford Than Baker Mayfield'
Dillon Gabriel's sky-high standards were an early indicator of his perfect fit in Norman, and now his coach calls him "quiet and kind of an assassin."
iheart.com
Big Red QB On Award 'Watch List'
Junior quarterback Casey Thompson is named to the watch list for the 2022 "Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award." The Oklahoma City native, a transfer from the University of Texas, is one of 76 Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks named to the watch list. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award annually recognizes...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
RELATED PEOPLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in the country!
Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in the country!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in...
blackchronicle.com
AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 133 – Sports Illustrated Oklahoma Sooners News, Analysis and More
AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down the latest OU Football commit Jasiah Wagoner, recap the latest from watch list season, react to Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals, discuss all the latest from OU Basketball, Softball, Baseball and much more.
KOCO
Edmond baseball coach warns of group scamming locals by posing as high school athletes
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond baseball coach is warning of a group scamming locals by posing as high school athletes. The group is using high school athletics as their cover. Based on what the coach said, the group pretends to be high school athletes doing a fundraiser, but none of them are even on a team and they aren’t getting their products through the district either.
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after gun was brought to football practice
Choctaw High School football players and coaches experienced a scary situation Tuesday, when a man showed up to practice with a gun.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
romper.com
Oklahoma Teacher Shared Banned Books Her With Class; Now She’s No Longer Teaching
As a rash of new laws that limit reading materials available in classrooms are being enacted throughout the country, teachers face new challenges — and legal consequences — in educating their students. Recently, a teacher in Oklahoma stepped down from her position after being disciplined by her school’s administration for sharing access to banned books with her high school students. It was a decision, her school believed, that ran afoul of a 2021 state law banning books that promote “discriminatory principles.”
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OSBI Commission names new director
On August 26, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) appointed Aungela Spurlock the next OSBI Director.
Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
Comments / 1