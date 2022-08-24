Read full article on original website
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Soccer Team Kicks Off Season With a 2-0 Win Over Loyola Maryland
NC State’s Men’s Soccer team kicked off the 2022 season with a 2-0 victory over Loyola Maryland last night at home. At halftime, neither team had put the ball into the net, but in the 2nd half the Wolfpack remedied that. Graduate Midfielder Connor Kelly scored the first...
packinsider.com
No Shoe? No Problem. Joseph Scores Shoeless Goal in Final Seconds To Lead NC State to 1-0 Victory Over Campbell
With 12 seconds left, Senior NC State Forward Jameese Joseph lost her shoe. With 11 seconds left she scored a goal without a shoe, propelling the Wolfpack to a 1-0 victory over Campbell last night at home. BTW…don’t miss the fact that Joseph megged the goalie with her cleat before...
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
packinsider.com
NC State is a 10-Point Favorite Over East Carolina in Season Opener
The 13th ranked NC State will head down to Greenville on September 3rd as 10-point favorites over the East Carolina Pirates. The Total is currently sitting at 55. Here’s a breakdown of NC State and ECU against the spread and over/under heading into Week 1:. The total has gone...
packinsider.com
Ruffin McNeill Talks to Media Before Going to ECU for the 1st Time as an Opponent
Ruffin McNeill, is entering his 3rd season at NC State, serving as Special Assistant to the Head Coach. The Wolfpack’s season opener is against East Carolina, which happens to be where McNeill played football and graduated (1976-80), coached the Defensive Line (1992), and ultimately served as Head Coach for 5 years (2010-15).
Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits
At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the ...
packinsider.com
NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson Breaks Down His Players Heading into Season
NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media after practice today, with the Wolfpack’s season opener down in Greenville vs. East Carolina right around the corner on September 3rd. You can watch the video above, but below are some of the key notes from what he had to say.
packinsider.com
WATCH: 2023 4-star NC State prospect Davin Cosby Jr. is a Terquavion Smith clone
Davin Cosby Jr. is a 6’5, 180lb Terquavion Smith clone. It’s no wonder that the Word of God (Raleigh) star is getting the attention of NC State head coach Kevin Keatts. Not only is he right down the street, but he’s also the closest thing out there to the guy he’d be trying to replace.
packinsider.com
Devin Leary’s Heisman Odds Heading into 2022 College Football Season
Covers.com – 17th. The above rankings are his best rankings. Some of the people in Vegas don’t have him listed at all. Check the summary here. NC State has never had a player win the Heisman trophy winner, but has had 4 former Wolfpacker’s finish in the Top-10 in voting: QB Philip Rivers, WR Torry Holt, RB Ted Brown and QB Roman Gabriel.
Three scheduled Duke-UNC games per year?
One logical way to boost annual ratings is by scheduling more of what the people want most. And it's been no secret over the years that fans worldwide crave the UNC-Duke basketball rivalry, which rarely fails in producing thrilling finishes and drama galore. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off ...
Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina
Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina and Mack Brown helping meet a need for his program. The post Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
No. 9 Hillside makes statement with rivalry win over Southern Durham, 47-8
Durham, N.C. — The No. 9 Hillside Hornets defended their home field with a commanding 47-8 win over the Southern Durham Spartans. In a highly-anticipated showdown between two of the top teams in Durham and fierce rivals, the Hornets took the air out of the game early. Fullback Teddy...
WITN
Houston and Doeren speak about Ruffin McNeill ahead of coach’s return to ECU as visitor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ruffin McNeill is the Special Assistant to Head Coach Dave Doeren at N.C. State. The former East Carolina defensive back and head football coach will make his return to campus as a visitor next Saturday. It’s the first time he comes to Dowdy-Ficklen as a foe with the Wolfpack.
packinsider.com
PI Predictions: Offensive Sleepers, Breakouts and Underperformer Predictions from our Writers
With the season just a couple of weeks away, it’s time to put it all on the line and start making predictions. Our writers will take a shot at predicting the Offensive Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts for NC State’s coming season. Here are the definitions:. Sleeper: A player...
#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville
Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
Wilson, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Beddingfield High School football team will have a game with Hunt High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
gopack.com
Russ and Cara McLauchlan Make $1M Donation to Baseball Enhancement Fund
The future continues to be bright for fans of #Pack9, as Russ and Cara McLauchlan have committed $1 million to the Baseball Enhancement Fund. This is the fifth major commitment announced for the project that will impact NC State baseball's competitive future, while also significantly enhancing the spectator experience. "We...
'Heartbroken': Par Golf center to close for new development, housing
Raleigh's oldest golf center will make way for a commercial and residential community with hundreds of apartments and single-family homes.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
