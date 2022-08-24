Employees ad volunteers for the High Plains Food Bank Mobile Harvest pack bags of produce in preparation for distribution to around 130 people. Amarillo College’s Advocacy and Resource Center (ARC), provides resources to students through their various services such as the Counseling Center, legal clinic and food pantry, which are completely free to students and only require that students be currently enrolled to use them. AC also offers employment resources for students looking for a job or internship.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO