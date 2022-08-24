Read full article on original website
acranger.com
Resources abound for students seeking help
Employees ad volunteers for the High Plains Food Bank Mobile Harvest pack bags of produce in preparation for distribution to around 130 people. Amarillo College’s Advocacy and Resource Center (ARC), provides resources to students through their various services such as the Counseling Center, legal clinic and food pantry, which are completely free to students and only require that students be currently enrolled to use them. AC also offers employment resources for students looking for a job or internship.
Legal teams continue ‘discovery’ argument in Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal teams for both Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly and the city of Amarillo continue to go back and forth surrounding what content should be covered in the depositions through the ongoing Civic Center litigation in Potter County District Court, along with what documents and material should be included in the […]
TEA celebrates Sunset Elementary accountability score turnaround
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – When the Texas Education Agency released the 2022 A-F accountability ratings in August, officials reported that 25% of districts and 33% of campuses in the state improved their letter grades from 2019, the last time the ratings were given. In Dumas, Sunset Elementary was among those schools with the most drastic […]
KFDA
‘They’ll be packing meals’: School meals no longer free to all students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has changed a lot of things within schools, in and outside of the classroom. School cafeterias are now trying to return to a sense of normalcy with changes being made on and off the plate. Districts have transitioned from the pandemic, returning to standards...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo United Citizens Forum Block Party
Amarillo United Citizens Forum will be having its Block Party on Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place from noon until 8 pm at 901 North Hayden. Activities include a live DJ, food trucks, a resource vendor fair, voter registration, raffles, and a car show. AUCF T-shirts and membership...
canyonnews.com
History-making first day for West Plains High School
The beautiful campus on the western horizon, called West Plains High School, came to life Aug. 17 as students, teachers, faculty and administration (dubbed “Staffulty” by Principal Eric Gomez) filed into the halls of the new campus. Students and teachers were greeted by music and staff including Canyon...
Latest Victim Of Nightmare Supply Chain Issues? CISD School Buses.
The phrase "supply chain" has become ingrained in our daily lives. Most of us rarely, if ever, thought about the supply chain before. Now, its the reason why you have a hard time finding your favorite things on store shelves. It's also why Canyon ISD is still waiting on buses...
People in Amarillo react to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In Amarillo, opinion is divided on whether it is fair and justified to forgive student loan debt, so we asked locals to weigh in. President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan on Wednesday, which would cancel some student loan debt for millions of individual borrowers. Jered Lopez said he got […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Appointed By Gov. Abbott
An Amarillo man has been appointed to the Seventh District Court of Appeals by Governor Greg Abbott. Alex Yarbrough is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its District 13 Grievance Committee, the District 8 Director for the Texas Association of Defense Council, and the Vice President of the Amarillo Area Bar Association.
inforney.com
Ears & Beers set for Sept. 17
The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the 3rd Annual Ears & Beers Festival on Saturday, September 17th, from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at McDade Park in Dumas, Texas. In conjunction with the festival, the Moore County YMCA will hold their annual Texas Tumbleweed 100 Bike Ride, starting at 8:00 am, to help raise funds for their many programs.
abc7amarillo.com
Tascosa Belles invited to perform in 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Tascosa Belles were invited to perform in the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The drill team will travel to New York City for the parade on Nov. 24. But they first have to raise money to get there. The next fundraising event is...
Woman Demolishes 72oz Steak Challenge In Amarillo, Texas
I stumbled upon this video on YouTube yesterday, and I had to share it with you, mainly because I was in awe of how much food this tiny woman could put down. I've seen many men on YouTube fail miserably at this specific challenge. A competitive eater who goes by...
Amarillo Now the Work is On You if You Need Extra Trash Service?
I am all for doing my part. I am a team player. Well sort of. I am not a fan of having to be my own cashier at the store. I feel there are people more qualified than I am to take care of this. I also don't like dealing...
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy routs Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rebels have an impressive showing in their home opener. After the Sandies scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff, Legacy scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on passes from junior standout quarterback Marcos Davila to Deonta Sonnier and Aiden Serrano. Legacy finished 47-21.
canyonnews.com
City Commission votes to drop tax rate
The Canyon City Commission voted earlier this month to lower the tax rate from 0.42618 to 0.40016 for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year, but the overall tax revenue will increase $287,000 due to the increase in new development and a little on the increased tax appraisals. “We have steadily decreased...
WT flags at half-staff after alum death in recent homicide
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will be at half-staff Wednesday in commemoration of an alum that died after a shooting earlier this month. According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, Shereena Ann Byington-Webster received her bachelor’s degree at West Texas A&M in 2010. Webster […]
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 1 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of […]
Have Mercy – Full House Star Added to Amarillo Show
Back when the Beach Boys announced that they were coming back to Amarillo I made the joke that maybe Uncle Jesse would make an appearance. If you watched Full House at all you know John Stamos, a.k.a, Uncle Jesse, played some with the Beach Boys. I got to see them...
Clear the Shelters: Second Chance Animal Rescue of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Second Chance Animal Rescue of Amarillo is a foster-based nonprofit that works to rescue cats and dogs in the Amarillo area. This year, they’re joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. SCAR of Amarillo is 100% volunteer-run, providing adoption services for pets in need of loving homes. Audra Roberts, a volunteer with […]
