Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Grundy County Herald

Bean sentenced to 6 years

Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
fox17.com

One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
NASHVILLE, TN

