1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two others were injured at a bar in Donelson early Saturday morning.
Teen arrested for third time in two months
A teen is back behind bars for the third time in two months.
Gallatin police searching for man accused of attempted murder
Gallatin police need the public's help as they search for a man accused of attempted murder.
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
Ashland City police searching for pharmacy burglar
Ashland City Police are asking for the public's help in finding a pharmacy bandit who got away with thousands of dollars in pain medications.
Homicide numbers rise in Music City; victim’s family says something needs to change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The homicide numbers continue to climb in Metro Nashville. A growing concern for a local mother who recently lost her son, who was shot and killed three weeks ago. “He was just loving dad, son, brother, cousin, and I mean would help anybody out,” said Casandra...
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen from cars in Nashville, police say
It's a part drivers don't think much about until it's gone. There has been an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. Nashville police officials said 1,061 converters have been stolen this year.
Bean sentenced to 6 years
Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
Homicide detectives investigating after man fatally shot in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man died following a Thursday night shooting in East Nashville. Police said the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Berkshire Place Apartments off Porter Road. Omaron Starks, 18, has been identified by police as the victim. Starks was...
Brief Pursuit Ends in Crash Involving Rutherford Co. School Bus, Three Taken into Custody
(La Vergne, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25th in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included a Rutherford County School bus in LaVergne. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. LaVerne Police were initially alerted by the...
Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.
Woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
‘Heartbroken’: Teachers remember a 13-year-old boy who was shot in South Nashville
Police are investigating whether or not it was an accidental shooting. As of Thursday, no charges have been filed.
La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus
Injuries have been reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
