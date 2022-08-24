Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO