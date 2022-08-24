Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control
The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
frameamemory.org
St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session
This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns investments are drawing more customers to other Augusta businesses
When Kelly Dolan looked out the window of her bed and breakfast this past weekend, she saw parked cars lining both sides of Walnut Street in downtown Augusta. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that many cars parked on Walnut Street,” said Dolan, who moved from Wildwood to Augusta three years ago after purchasing H.S. Clay House Bed & Breakfast.
sgfcitizen.org
Majestic sites at Elephant Rocks State Park worth the visit
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. Elephant Rocks State Park, about three-and-a-half hours from central Springfield, is a sprawling 131...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis
Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
St. Louis animal shelter help rescue animals living in poor conditions
About two dozen animals were rescued from homes in Clinton County, Missouri with the help of the Humane Society of Missouri.
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off
Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
myleaderpaper.com
Blue Owl founder to step down; will say goodbye this weekend
It took about three years and divine intervention for Mary Hostetter to leave the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. The founder of the Kimmswick restaurant, 6116 Second St., will say goodbye to staff members and as many customers as possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
KSDK
Dogs. Just pictures of dogs. Click here for dogs.
ST. LOUIS — Happy National Dog Day!. National Dog Day was started in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an author and animal rescue advocate, "to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption," according to a website that explains the holiday's origins. In honor of...
theijnews.com
2022 WASHINGTON COUNTY TAX SALE HAD LARGE GROUP OF BUYERS
A large crowd was on hand in some really nice weather with a breeze and cloud cover for the Annual Land Tax Sale held by County Collector Carla Zettler on the lawn of the Washington County Courthouse starting at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, August 22nd. Collector Zettler reports 180 properties were sold and 135 were turned over to the County Trustee for disposal. The good size crowd stayed for most of the two and a half hour sale. Bidding was active throughout the sale prompted by the Auctioneer Billy Pashia’s calling. Overplus total was $447,458.32 on bid amount of $536,071.45. From left are: Auctioneer Billy Pashia, County Collector Carla Zettler, County Trustee Denise Walton and Clerk Taya Ortiz under the canopy. There was $88,612.63 paid on taxes for Washington County from this year’s sale. County Collector Zettler told the crowd that this was her final Tax Sale as she didn’t seek re-election.
republicmonitor.com
Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
myozarksonline.com
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street, named Tim Bradley Way, from Interstate 44 to the roundabout on Bishop Avenue with a clearer view of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus. Portions of Tim Bradley Way will first be opened to drivers Wednesday. The street is expected to be completely open Wednesday, September 7th. It replaces University Drive, which closed Wednesday as the main connector from Exit 186 on I-44 to Rolla and Missouri S&T.
kfmo.com
Potosi School Board Approves HVAC Project
(Potosi, MO) A new HVAC system will be coming to the Potosi High School after school board members approved the project at this week's board meeting. The Superintendent of the district, Alex McCAul, says the system being used has been in place since the 1970's.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's
Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020), the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine. Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page today, along with...
Two new stores, two new eateries coming to Chesterfield outlet mall
St. Louis Premium Outlets, an outlet mall located in Chesterfield, is planning to expand with four new brands this fall.
