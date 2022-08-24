Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Blue Owl founder to step down; will say goodbye this weekend
It took about three years and divine intervention for Mary Hostetter to leave the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. The founder of the Kimmswick restaurant, 6116 Second St., will say goodbye to staff members and as many customers as possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.
theijnews.com
LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN
‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's
Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020), the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine. Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page today, along with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
frameamemory.org
St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session
This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV
Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off
Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
St. Louis animal shelter help rescue animals living in poor conditions
About two dozen animals were rescued from homes in Clinton County, Missouri with the help of the Humane Society of Missouri.
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
'It's definitely a health crisis': Communities working to fight diaper insecurity
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The economy is taking a toll on the youngest Americans, as more families struggle with basic needs, like diapers. The National Diaper Bank now says one in three Americans struggle with buying diapers, which now costs more than $1,000 a year per child. It's something...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sgfcitizen.org
Majestic sites at Elephant Rocks State Park worth the visit
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. Elephant Rocks State Park, about three-and-a-half hours from central Springfield, is a sprawling 131...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member
EUREKA, Mo. — It's a video circulating on social media stirring calls for a Rockwood School Board member to resign. This is after she's seen mocking students. This spring, Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School Board member and she's been in the mix of some controversy.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control
The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
KTTS
Missouri Toddler Dies in House Fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His...
Owner of dogs accused in fatal attack says he’s getting them back
Residents in north St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood say they’ve been left in the dark about a fatal dog attack investigation.
Toddler tests positive for fentanyl; caregiver at large
A 32-year-old St. Louis man is at large after police and prosecutors say a one-year-old girl ingested the drug fentanyl while under his supervision.
Comments / 0