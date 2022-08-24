ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MO

St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session

This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
Oooh oooh Jackie Blue! Supe Granda talks about his 50-year career with Ozark Mountain Daredevils

ST. LOUIS – Supe Granda, a long-time rockin’ roller with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils stops by to talk about his 50-year career with the band. Supe grew up here in St. Louis and at the end of the 1960s, he went to Springfield, Missouri where he and other musicians would form the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Supe loves his family and says the greatest thrill was delivering his own children.
Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's

Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020), the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine. Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page today, along with...
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show

ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.  “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend

St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
Dogs. Just pictures of dogs. Click here for dogs.

ST. LOUIS — Happy National Dog Day!. National Dog Day was started in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an author and animal rescue advocate, "to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption," according to a website that explains the holiday's origins. In honor of...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
