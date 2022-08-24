ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abovethelaw.com

Friday, August 26, 2022

“Federal court strikes down Transgender Mandate; Fifth Circuit protects doctors’ conscience and medical judgments”: Becket has issued this news release about a ruling that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued today. “California Bill Could Restrict the Use of Rap Lyrics in Court; The bill,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Saturday, August 27, 2022

“Clash Over Texas Abortion Law Tests State’s Post-Roe Legal Reach”: Holly Barker of Bloomberg Law has a report that begins, “A lawsuit to stop Texas from using its abortion laws to ban support for residents seeking the procedure elsewhere spotlights one of the biggest unsettled legal questions around abortion access.”
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 08.26.22

* Move over Texas! California found a way to fight environmental destruction with guns! [Press Democrat]. * Medical providers take a gambler’s approach to abortion access. [NBC Los Angeles]. * Forget losing your license, providing an abortion in Texas could get you life in prison! [NBC DFW]. * Surprising...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Congressional Responses To Dobbs

The Supreme Court released its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on June 24, 2022. Within a little over a month of the release, a robust discussion developed within both Houses of Congress on whether there should be a legislative response to this decision. Congress is notorious for lots of discussion combined with little action. Based on Congress’s recent history, perhaps nothing will happen in response to the Court overturning the constitutional right to an abortion as established in 1973’s Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS

