Tigard, OR

Man Arrested In Portland’s 60th Homicide Of 2022

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a reported disturbance Saturday morning just after 7:00 in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside. They detained an adult male for questioning. The Portland...
Armed Man Surrenders To Tigard Police After Nearly Seven-hour Standoff

TIGARD, Ore — Tigard Police and members of the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team were involved in a near seven-hour Standoff Friday night. Police responded to a disturbance with a weapon at around 6:10 pm. Police say, “An armed man threatened a woman in an apartment in the 9500...
Battle Ground Man’s Body Recovered From Toutle River

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned after diving off a cliff into the Toutle River on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old William Hogg of Battle Ground did not come back above water after jumping from a 50′ cliff and doing a front flip, landing in the water on his head and chest.
Clark County Family Narrowly Escapes House Fire

WOODLAND, Ore. — A home on Northwest Hayes Road east of Woodland was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Children woke up because of fire in the living room and got the rest of the family up and out. “The family of 5 was able to barely make...
The Grand Prix Of PDX Is Coming In Hot to PIR

The Grand Prix of Portland Is coming in hot to Portland International Raceway Sept 2nd, 3rd & 4th. Earlier this week I had the chance to catch up and chat with the current points leader & Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power about the NTT Indy Cars coming to the Rose City.
