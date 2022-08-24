ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland seeking public input for ‘Get to Know Your Government’ series

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You have until September 16th to submit questions for Leland officials to answer in a ‘Get to Know Your Government’ event. The Town of Leland is working to launch a government education initiative to help residents learn about how their local government works through a variety of public outreach strategies.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a 95-page report that details exactly what state health inspectors found when they went to visit Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center at the end of June. The inspection was prompted by a series of patient complaints, including one about a 77-year-old cancer patient who coded in the Emergency Room lobby after waiting over 5 hours for care. She died later that night.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hanover County, NC
Education
County
New Hanover County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Wilmington Fire Department adds special new member to team

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 Empire Park introduced its newest crisis dog, “Heart” on Saturday afternoon. Heart is the second dog the department is deploying in to offer firefighters a way to de-stress post-call, ease tensions at the station, lower anxiety, and even improve heart health. They will also be used on emergency scenes to help provide calm for those affected by trauma.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Health And Human Services#Medical Services#General Health
WECT

Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district. The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret advertising for new police chief

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has begun advertising for a new police chief to replace Bill McKinney, who earlier this month announced he would retire at the end of September. The town is advertising in municipal government publications and included an ad this week on its Facebook page. The...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington church provides kids with back-to-school needs

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Trinity United Methodist Church gave away 300 backpacks on Saturday to help kids heading back to school on Monday meet their needs. Great Clips provided free haircuts at the event so kids can look their best to start off the near school year. There were plenty...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy