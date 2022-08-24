Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland seeking public input for ‘Get to Know Your Government’ series
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You have until September 16th to submit questions for Leland officials to answer in a ‘Get to Know Your Government’ event. The Town of Leland is working to launch a government education initiative to help residents learn about how their local government works through a variety of public outreach strategies.
WECT
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a 95-page report that details exactly what state health inspectors found when they went to visit Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center at the end of June. The inspection was prompted by a series of patient complaints, including one about a 77-year-old cancer patient who coded in the Emergency Room lobby after waiting over 5 hours for care. She died later that night.
WECT
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper proclaims Women’s Equality Day; WFD highlights women firefighters
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed August 26 as Women’s Equality Day in North Carolina to honor women leaders across the state and encourage residents to support organizations that advocate for social progress and equity for women. “Today, we celebrate the women in our communities...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest numbers show a decrease in community COVID levels across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a significant drop in the number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19, including Bladen and Columbus. 44 counties are colored orange in the week’s update, down from 62 last week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCS superintendent speaks on district’s goals for 2022-23 school year
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover County Schools is gearing up for the new school year, with the district officially deeming this its first year fully back to normal following the pandemic. New Hanover County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust says the district has clear goals for the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Wilmington Fire Department adds special new member to team
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 Empire Park introduced its newest crisis dog, “Heart” on Saturday afternoon. Heart is the second dog the department is deploying in to offer firefighters a way to de-stress post-call, ease tensions at the station, lower anxiety, and even improve heart health. They will also be used on emergency scenes to help provide calm for those affected by trauma.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Clean Cape Fear reacts to EPA’s proposal designating forever chemicals as hazardous substances
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) —The Environmental Protection Agency plans to designate some toxic compounds used since the 1940’s in cookware, carpets, and firefighting foams, as hazardous substances under the so-called “Superfund Law”. That designation means releases of these so-called “forever chemicals” that meet, or exceed...
WECT
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library receiving new shelves for Adult Quiet Space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New shelving is set to be installed in the next few days at the New Hanover County Public Library. The changes are coming at the Pine Valley Branch’s Adult Quiet Space. Library staff say the space will be closed to the public during the...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office begins Booze It & Loose It campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could find yourself celebrating the end of summer in the Onslow County jail. Beginning Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Campaign, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district. The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret advertising for new police chief
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has begun advertising for a new police chief to replace Bill McKinney, who earlier this month announced he would retire at the end of September. The town is advertising in municipal government publications and included an ad this week on its Facebook page. The...
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed to...
WECT
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
WECT
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office adds K-9 ‘Mike’, named for Detective who died of COVID-19
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition to its family named for a member of their team who died of COVID-19 in February. 11-month-old K-9 ‘Mike’ is a Belgian Malinois being trained in dual purpose Patrol work.
WITN
New area code coming to Onslow & Duplin counties; customers can keep existing one
ONSLOW & DUPLIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - A new area code is coming to Onslow and Duplin counties, but government officials make clear that customers can keep their existing one. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County DA push for death penalty in Surf City murder investigation
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – The man charged with the murder of a Surf City business owner made his first appearance in Pender County Court Friday. It’s a murder that rocked the town of Surf City, a store clerk killed during an armed robbery,. Surf City’s Mayor Doug...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington church provides kids with back-to-school needs
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Trinity United Methodist Church gave away 300 backpacks on Saturday to help kids heading back to school on Monday meet their needs. Great Clips provided free haircuts at the event so kids can look their best to start off the near school year. There were plenty...
