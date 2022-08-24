Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off
Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control
The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
Town and Country doctor, wife sentenced for healthcare fraud
ST. LOUIS – A pain medicine doctor from Town and Country and his wife were sentenced Thursday for injecting their unwitting patients with non-FDA approved osteoarthritis drugs. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dr. Abdul Naushad and Wajiha Naushad used a cheaper,...
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold
A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
Homeless advocates concerned over new panhandling laws
Several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their pan-handling laws making it illegal to ask for money on the street.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
KMOV
Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region are cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday with Saturation Saturday. Saturation Saturday is a partnership between Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and law enforcement across the country to deter impaired driving. “I’ve actually...
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member
EUREKA, Mo. — It's a video circulating on social media stirring calls for a Rockwood School Board member to resign. This is after she's seen mocking students. This spring, Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School Board member and she's been in the mix of some controversy.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office still seeing a number of catalytic converter thefts
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still dealing with a large number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says a number of them were stolen from the Dobb’s Tire and Auto location in High Ridge on Saturday night. Bissell says the...
mymoinfo.com
Warning About Candy-Looking Black Market Fentanyl
(Farmington) It’s not candy. Black market fentanyl can come in multiple colors and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents it could target younger users. The D.E.A. says cartels are always looking for ways to reach those between the ages of 18 and 45. The agency believes fentanyl...
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
Two new stores, two new eateries coming to Chesterfield outlet mall
St. Louis Premium Outlets, an outlet mall located in Chesterfield, is planning to expand with four new brands this fall.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
sgfcitizen.org
Majestic sites at Elephant Rocks State Park worth the visit
Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. Elephant Rocks State Park, about three-and-a-half hours from central Springfield, is a sprawling 131...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI
An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
mymoinfo.com
Unidentified Man Wins Big Playing Club Keno at Viburnum Eagles
(Viburnum) A Missouri Lottery Keno player in Iron County won just over $136-thousand dollars on August 16th by using favorite numbers the unidentified man played through the years on his 8-spot ticket. According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, he was playing Keno at the Fraternal Order of...
