Washington County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off

Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
BYRNES MILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control

The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold

A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
ARNOLD, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Warning About Candy-Looking Black Market Fentanyl

(Farmington) It’s not candy. Black market fentanyl can come in multiple colors and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents it could target younger users. The D.E.A. says cartels are always looking for ways to reach those between the ages of 18 and 45. The agency believes fentanyl...
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house

A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Majestic sites at Elephant Rocks State Park worth the visit

Need a change of scenery? Take a weekend road trip. Springfield makes the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures less than half a day’s drive from home. We’re here to help with a getaway guide. Elephant Rocks State Park, about three-and-a-half hours from central Springfield, is a sprawling 131...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI

An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Unidentified Man Wins Big Playing Club Keno at Viburnum Eagles

(Viburnum) A Missouri Lottery Keno player in Iron County won just over $136-thousand dollars on August 16th by using favorite numbers the unidentified man played through the years on his 8-spot ticket. According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, he was playing Keno at the Fraternal Order of...
IRON COUNTY, MO

