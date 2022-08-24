ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Police: 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami comes home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami is back home. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila had been last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He stands 5 feet, 7...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Hialeah Gas Station

The Hialeah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man in critical condition, police said. According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell gas station at 6795 W 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The suspect, 22-year-old Brian Alvarez was pouring gas into...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly man last seen driving in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto appears in bond court

MIAMI – Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed the wrong way in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway on the morning of August 20 appeared in bond court on Saturday. A Miami judge ordered Simeon to surrender any travel documents including his Haitian passport. He was also ordered on full house arrest lockdown unless medical attention is needed. The judge also raised the bond from $7,500 per count to $10,000 for each count. He was also ordered not to drive under any circumstance. He was also told to surrender his driver's license.As per his attorney, Simeon had...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
cbs12.com

Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Homestead police: HS football player arrested after gun found on equipment room floor

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A high school football player in Homestead was arrested after leaving a gun in his team’s equipment room Friday night, according to police. Homestead police Detective Andres Rodriguez said officers were called to Somerset Academy at 305 NE 2nd Road just after 10:20 p.m. after someone found the gun lying on the equipment room floor. The school’s football team had just returned from competing in a game.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Fatal crash causes partial road closure on I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale led to some road closures. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Griffin Road, Friday. Officials said a vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete column before the car...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami

(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home

An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
