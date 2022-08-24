MIAMI – Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed the wrong way in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway on the morning of August 20 appeared in bond court on Saturday. A Miami judge ordered Simeon to surrender any travel documents including his Haitian passport. He was also ordered on full house arrest lockdown unless medical attention is needed. The judge also raised the bond from $7,500 per count to $10,000 for each count. He was also ordered not to drive under any circumstance. He was also told to surrender his driver's license.As per his attorney, Simeon had...

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO