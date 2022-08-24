Anything Liverpool can do, Ange Postecoglou evidently thinks his Celtic can match. After Liverpool had decorated the Premier League with a record-equalling 9-0 home victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, the Australian manager’s team were not to be outdone in the Scottish Premiership less than 24 hours later with their own merciless 9-0 mauling of Dundee United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO