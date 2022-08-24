Read full article on original website
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic make history with nine-goal away win in Scotland
Anything Liverpool can do, Ange Postecoglou evidently thinks his Celtic can match. After Liverpool had decorated the Premier League with a record-equalling 9-0 home victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, the Australian manager’s team were not to be outdone in the Scottish Premiership less than 24 hours later with their own merciless 9-0 mauling of Dundee United.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
