Cadrene Heslop

Why Costco Workers Check Your Purchases?

Costco is a popular retailer in America. But unlike many stores, this one has someone standing by the door. Shoppers always have their receipts checked before they leave. Costco opened its doors in 1983. Its business model allows customers to buy their favorite items in bulk. Cashiers are careful to ring up orders and pack bags. Even so, there is a receipt check as they leave. (source)
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Technology
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely. You’re reading...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Aug. 25, 2022: Fixed Rates Are Getting Higher

A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. There's been significant growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Bank of Communications warns of property market risks

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom) on Friday warned of liquidity risks in the property sector after it posted an almost 5% rise in first half net profit. “Asset quality control in the second half of the year still faces fairly large challenges and pressures, such as the liquidity problems seen in the real estate industry,” said Chief Risk Officer Lin Hua in a press conference, adding that risk could spread to other industries. Lin also expects the quality of retail credit assets to fluctuate in the second half with the risk on credit card debt fairly high. The results come after a gloomy first half in which rising developer defaults dampened the property market as COVID shut-downs in some cities brought business to a halt.
WORLD
The Guardian

Rising energy costs ‘will force thousands of corner shops to close’

Thousands of corner shops will be forced to close due to surging energy costs unless the government steps in with emergency support, a trade body has said. The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has written to the chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, saying that without financial support its members will be driven out of business. “We will see villages, housing estates, neighbourhoods and high streets lose their small shops,” the letter says.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

Stock splits have captivated the attention of everyday investors this year. All eyes are now on electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, which is set to imminently split its shares. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, there are a number of things to understand about this pending stock split. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Was the Average 401(k) Balance Last Quarter. How Does Yours Compare?

The second quarter of 2022 was a volatile one for stocks. Many savers saw their 401(k) balances drop due to market turbulence. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

OpenText pushes acquisitive approach to growth with $6B Micro Focus deal

Micro Focus, a British company, built much of its business buying legacy software companies like Borland, Novell and Cobol-IT. Its highest-profile deal was an $8.8 billion agreement in 2016 to partner with HPE on part of its enterprise software portfolio. Aside from some of the pieces in the HPE portfolio,...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

If Ethereum Pulls Off the Merge, It Could Be a Game-Changer for Coinbase

Positive sentiment around Ethereum and the Merge could mark a return of retail investors to the crypto market. As a result, Coinbase will have a new opportunity to build its retail investor base, especially amongst investors looking to buy and stake Ethereum. Coinbase could also earn significant new revenue from...
MARKETS

