Griffith, IN

Cadrene Heslop

Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are Available

The cost of gas is on the decline, according to triple-A. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.857. But the expense still varies at pumps and across states. And fuel types like mid-grade, premium, and diesel have instances where the cost is $4-5 per gallon. The city of Chicago in Illinois has a program in place to help some citizens. The initiative is on its last leg as it lasts from May to September.
CHICAGO, IL
Griffith, IN
Indiana Education
Times-Union Newspaper

INDOT Announces U.S. 30 & 31 PEL Studies Launch

For the next two years, Indiana Department of Transportation will be studying 180 miles of the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors. Friday morning, INDOT hosted a virtual media briefing to announce the new planning studies for U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line, excluding the Fort Wayne bypass, and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth, excluding the Kokomo bypass.
INDIANA STATE
wgnradio.com

Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what 'fat finger syndrome' is and fake five-star reviews.
CHICAGO, IL
#Ghs#K12#Griffith High School
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just four days

People living in the town of Evanston, Illinois, have only a few days left to apply for a program that will give them $500 every month for an entire year. The Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, which is accepting applications until Monday, will select 150 applicants from a lottery system and give them $500 loaded onto a prepaid debit card for 12 months. The program will then begin shortly after the deadline, according to a news release from the city.
EVANSTON, IL
wjol.com

Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him

Will County Sheriff's Office has terminated an employee. Correctional Officer Louaai Tomalieh was advised of his termination from his position at the Adult Detention Facility on August 15, 2022. Since an Order of Protection was issued to a fellow ADF employee, because of the actions he took against that employee in January 2022, Tomalieh is unable to perform the basic functions of his position and therefore terminated. In the Order of Protection it states that Tomalieh is required to stay 100 feet away from the ADF employee and have no communication from April 2022 thru April 2024. Consequently, there is no way the Sheriff's Office can ensure compliance with the status of that Order of Protection.
WILL COUNTY, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

New Crop of Police Officers Sworn In

(Michigan City, IN) - The Michigan City Police Department has eight new police officers. During a Monday swearing-in ceremony, Police Chief Dion Campbell announced that many officers at one time would bolster what's been a short-staffed department the past few years. "This is a day that we are marking with...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."

North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
HIGHLAND, IN
thecentersquare.com

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour

(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
ILLINOIS STATE

