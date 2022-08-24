Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
CPS sees 1st week spike in COVID cases, doctors worry lax guidelines contributing
Chicago Public Schools saw an increase in COVID cases compared to the start of last year. Doctors say relaxed guidance could be to blame.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposal to close Merrillville Town Court draws concern from school officials, Lake County clerk
A proposal to close the Merrillville Town Court is drawing backlash from the community and legal action from the Lake County Clerk's Office. In July, the Merrillville Town Council introduced an ordinance to abolish the court at the end of September, citing "increased economic challenges." During Tuesday's council meeting, Town...
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are Available
The cost of gas is on the decline, according to triple-A. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.857. But the expense still varies at pumps and across states. And fuel types like mid-grade, premium, and diesel have instances where the cost is $4-5 per gallon. The city of Chicago in Illinois has a program in place to help some citizens. The initiative is on its last leg as it lasts from May to September.
fox32chicago.com
Man shoves two Tinley Park school staff members, says students were harassing his daughter: police
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A South Holland Man is accused of shoving two suburban high school staff members Friday morning after he said students were harassing his daughter. Jason J. Reeves, 40, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a school official and one count of disorderly conduct.
Times-Union Newspaper
INDOT Announces U.S. 30 & 31 PEL Studies Launch
For the next two years, Indiana Department of Transportation will be studying 180 miles of the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors. Friday morning, INDOT hosted a virtual media briefing to announce the new planning studies for U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line, excluding the Fort Wayne bypass, and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth, excluding the Kokomo bypass.
Illinois law eliminating cash bail has some in law enforcement concerned
"When no cash bail applies to every jurisdiction - all 102 counties in the state of Illinois - I'm really concerned about seeing criminal activity that we've never seen in this area," Grundy County State's Attorney Jason Helland said.
wgnradio.com
Think twice before posting that back-to-school picture of your child
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss fake free offers from major companies and why you should be cautious of posting back-to-school pictures of your kids. He also talked about what ‘fat finger syndrome’ is and fake five-star reviews.
CPD issues warning on illegal drifting as police crackdown on street takeovers
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning after a series of street takeovers featuring illegal drifting have broken out across Chicago. City Council approved an ordinance last month that allowed for CPD to impound vehicles that are identified being used in illegal drifting or drag racing activities. “If you have solid evidence […]
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just four days
People living in the town of Evanston, Illinois, have only a few days left to apply for a program that will give them $500 every month for an entire year. The Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, which is accepting applications until Monday, will select 150 applicants from a lottery system and give them $500 loaded onto a prepaid debit card for 12 months. The program will then begin shortly after the deadline, according to a news release from the city.
wjol.com
Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him
Will County Sheriff’s Office has terminated an employee. Correctional Officer Louaai Tomalieh was advised of his termination from his position at the Adult Detention Facility on August 15, 2022. Since an Order of Protection was issued to a fellow ADF employee, because of the actions he took against that employee in January 2022, Tomalieh is unable to perform the basic functions of his position and therefore terminated. In the Order of Protection it states that Tomalieh is required to stay 100 feet away from the ADF employee and have no communication from April 2022 thru April 2024. Consequently, there is no way the Sheriff’s Office can ensure compliance with the status of that Order of Protection.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: School is officially back in session for the Lowell Red Devils
The students at Lowell High School (LHS) cherished their last weeks of summer as the 2022-2023 school year quickly approached on August 18. That morning, the halls were filled with students both excited to be back, but also sad that their summer had officially come to an end. As this...
Bar with history of problems will voluntarily close, Oak Lawn officials say
The owner of an Oak Lawn bar linked to a deadly crash over the weekend has agreed to close the business for good, village officials announced Friday.
Stimulus Check Update: Seven Days Left To Apply For $500 Monthly Direct Payments, Here's How
There is only one week left for residents of the Illinois town of Evanston to submit an application for a monthly payment program that will provide them $500 each month for a year.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Crop of Police Officers Sworn In
(Michigan City, IN) - The Michigan City Police Department has eight new police officers. During a Monday swearing-in ceremony, Police Chief Dion Campbell announced that many officers at one time would bolster what's been a short-staffed department the past few years. “This is a day that we are marking with...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."
North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported... Posted in:. Places:. 12:30. 12:18. 11:43. 11:33. 06:12.
CBS News
Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
South suburban alderman arrested for domestic battery related to minor
An alderman from Markham was arrested Friday night on domestic battery charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this week involving a minor.
thecentersquare.com
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
'Chicago has become the O.K. Corral,’: Bailey and Pritzker exchange verbal barbs at downstate election roundtable event
The candidates for the two top offices on the ballot this November - U.S. Senate and governor - presented their views in separate speeches in Lexington. The Schuler Farms in McLean County hosted the Illinois Farm Bureau Candidates’ Roundtable.
