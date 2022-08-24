Read full article on original website
Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today released the 2017 Survey of Oregon Lakes, a statewide evaluation of the ecological condition of lakes and reservoirs from samples collected in 2017. Oregon’s report is part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s overarching National Lakes Assessment , and comes during National Water Quality Month . It also represents the first ever statewide dataset on toxics within Oregon’s lakes resources.
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act last night in response to the Rum Creek Fire burning near the communities of Galice and Rand in Josephine County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to take unified command today; local mutual aid is currently on scene. The fire sparked from lightning and significantly increased overnight to 4,700 acres in size. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuation orders for homes near the fire.
