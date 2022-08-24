STARKVILLE – Will Rogers can still the remember the advice his father, Wyatt, offered him while still a freshman at Brandon High School. Rogers was in the weight room working out with the varsity football team in preparation for his sophomore season when his dad – also Brandon's offensive coordinator – approached him and told him that he'd better be the hardest worker in the room and to not take anything for granted.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO