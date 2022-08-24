Read full article on original website
Related
hailstate.com
Down To The Last Detail: Inside MSU’s Mock Game Week
STARKVILLE – Off in the distance, sirens were wailing. It was around midday Saturday in The Junction just outside of Davis Wade Stadium. The high-pitched sound emanating from oncoming law enforcement vehicles signified the Bulldogs were on the doorstep of their home. Now, in one week's time, thousands and...
hailstate.com
Rogers Leading From The Front
STARKVILLE – Will Rogers can still the remember the advice his father, Wyatt, offered him while still a freshman at Brandon High School. Rogers was in the weight room working out with the varsity football team in preparation for his sophomore season when his dad – also Brandon's offensive coordinator – approached him and told him that he'd better be the hardest worker in the room and to not take anything for granted.
hailstate.com
Bulldogs Sweep Notre Dame In Straight Sets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Mississippi State volleyball team grabbed its second sweep in as many matches after topping Notre Dame in straight sets on Saturday afternoon. MSU took an early lead in the first set, taking the frame 25-19, then followed with a statement 25-16 victory in the second. The Bulldogs closed out the match in a tight battle with a 25-18 win in the final set.
hailstate.com
Undefeated Dawgs to Host Gophers in Nationally Aired Match
STARKVILLE – Undefeated after three matches, the Mississippi State soccer program looks to carry the momentum into Sunday (Aug. 28) for a nationally-aired matchup with Minnesota (0-2-1). The second-ever contest between the programs will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. "We're looking forward to another tough test versus...
Comments / 0