Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Premiere in Movie Theaters First

Prime Video today revealed that before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streaming network's new series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic, debuts on September 2, it will get a limited theatrical release. On Wednesday, August 31, screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand. According to TheWrap, Cinemark will host the US screenings exclusively for members of its Movie Rewards program, who can get tickets on a first-come first-serve basis today, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. If you manage to snag a ticket, it will also give you a $10 concessions voucher.
WATCH: Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Drops New Behind the Scenes Look at Bringing the Addams Family to Life

When it comes to debating the best franchise, fans will gauge the box office, how many films it has, the acting within each movie, and even the overall style. But while some claim it is Star Wars and others point to the classics like Indiana Jones, it’s hard to compete with The Addams Family. Created back in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams, the charming but odd family went from a single-panel story to a full-fledged show that many continue to watch today. Not to mention, The Addams Family was adapted into several films, a video game, and a hit Broadway musical. And with Netflix on the verge of their new series, Wednesday, it seems The Addams Family is ready to entertain a new generation of fans.
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next

There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
‘Succession’, ‘Stranger Things’ Among Winners At Ninth Annual LMGI Awards — Complete List

The Location Managers Guild International has announced the winners of its 9th annual LMGI Awards with HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO Max’s Station Eleven topping the television categories, and House of Gucci and No Time To Die receiving the Motion Picture honors. Hosted by Paul Scheer, the awards ceremony and reception took place tonight at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press. The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Ridley Scott’s...
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel finally gets a release date

The long-awaited sequel to the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is slated to be released this fall! The upcoming movie, called “A Christmas Story Christmas,” will be set a few decades after the original.Aug. 25, 2022.
