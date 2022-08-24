Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': First Reactions Are Here
Twitter reactions to Amazon's highly anticipated TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have started to pour in from folks who have already watched the first two episodes, which are set to drop together on Prime Video on Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone).
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Premiere in Movie Theaters First
Prime Video today revealed that before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streaming network's new series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic, debuts on September 2, it will get a limited theatrical release. On Wednesday, August 31, screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand. According to TheWrap, Cinemark will host the US screenings exclusively for members of its Movie Rewards program, who can get tickets on a first-come first-serve basis today, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. If you manage to snag a ticket, it will also give you a $10 concessions voucher.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
TODAY.com
NKOTB’s Jonathan Knight confirms he and his longtime boyfriend are married
The New Kids On The Block singer and “Farmhouse Fixer” star confirmed that he tied the knot in secret with his longtime partner, fitness trainer Harley Rodriguez. “Yes, we’re married,” he told "ET’s" Lauren Zima, after she noticed him casually referring to his “husband’s house” in an interview.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
WATCH: Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Drops New Behind the Scenes Look at Bringing the Addams Family to Life
When it comes to debating the best franchise, fans will gauge the box office, how many films it has, the acting within each movie, and even the overall style. But while some claim it is Star Wars and others point to the classics like Indiana Jones, it’s hard to compete with The Addams Family. Created back in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams, the charming but odd family went from a single-panel story to a full-fledged show that many continue to watch today. Not to mention, The Addams Family was adapted into several films, a video game, and a hit Broadway musical. And with Netflix on the verge of their new series, Wednesday, it seems The Addams Family is ready to entertain a new generation of fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Most Fitting Tribute, Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Are Going Into Deep Space
As a fitting tribute, Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols’ ashes will be sent into deep space.
‘Succession’, ‘Stranger Things’ Among Winners At Ninth Annual LMGI Awards — Complete List
The Location Managers Guild International has announced the winners of its 9th annual LMGI Awards with HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO Max’s Station Eleven topping the television categories, and House of Gucci and No Time To Die receiving the Motion Picture honors. Hosted by Paul Scheer, the awards ceremony and reception took place tonight at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press. The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Ridley Scott’s...
TODAY.com
Richard Simmons speaks out after release of documentary asking what happened to him
Richard Simmons is speaking out publicly for the first time in years following the release of a new TMZ documentary focusing on his mysterious disappearance from the spotlight. On Wednesday, the 74-year-old fitness guru shared a brief message with fans on Facebook to express gratitude for their support. "Thank you,...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Shows Off His Personal P51 Mustang: WATCH
Tom Cruise’s massively successful film career has its roots in the 1986 classic Top Gun. Since making his debut as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the 60-year-old actor’s reputation has, quite literally, soared. It’s seen a resurgence in popularity especially following the premiere of the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
‘Corn Kid’ goes viral – and gets a remixed song!
An adorable child named Tariq has captured the hearts of millions after going viral online for his love of corn. The popularity of the viral video has even inspired a song that has more than 30 million views on TikTok.Aug. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel finally gets a release date
The long-awaited sequel to the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is slated to be released this fall! The upcoming movie, called “A Christmas Story Christmas,” will be set a few decades after the original.Aug. 25, 2022.
Comments / 0