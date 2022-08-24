ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

localemagazine.com

The 5 Best Happy Hours in Beverly Hills

From posh shopping on Rodeo Drive to the multimillion dollar homes, it’s no secret that Beverly Hills is the center of luxury and class in Los Angeles. But you don’t need to break the bank when it comes to finding fun in this trendy town; all you need are some discounted drinks, tasty apps and upscale vibes. Here are the best five spots in town for happy hour. Happy Hour Los Angeles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
larchmontbuzz.com

A Great Use for All Those Take-Out Utensil and Condiment Packs

Well, it’s finally the weekend. And for many folks, that means at least one take-out or home-delivery meal somewhere along the way. Chances are that meal comes with a set of plastic-wrapped utensils (even if you didn’t request it, which isn’t supposed to happen but usually does), and some small condiment packets to complement your food. And chances may be even better that you don’t often use the utensils or condiments (especially when food is delivered to your home, where you already have such things)…so you currently have a huge pile, drawer, or bag full of the unused items – things you don’t really want to throw away, but which you’ll also likely never use.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: The Paramour Estate

Located in the heights of Silver Lake, the Paramour Estate is a Los Angeles landmark that was finished in 1923. Originally, it was named the Canfield Moreno Estate after its original owners Daisy Canfield Moreno and her husband Antonio Moreno. The Paramour Estate has rooms available to guests and is also a hot spot for celebrities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
monovisions.com

Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”

Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
WEHOville.com

Hangouts We Have Known and Loved

The recent closing of the coffee shop affectionately known as Big Gay Starbucks has inspired numerous comments, both from those who lamented the loss of a favorite gathering place and others who saw the Santa Monica Blvd. business as just another place to drink overpriced coffee. While I never patronized...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena

Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
PASADENA, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Sushi Restaurant Named Among LA’s Best

Time Out magazine lists Sasabune as one of the 18-best sushi spots in LA. Sushi Sasabune in Brentwood has been named as one of the 18 best sushi restaurants in Los Angeles according to Time Out Los Angeles. The restaurant’s Tock site states, “Sasabune is one of the first sushi restaurants offered “omakase” style sushi in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Century City Duplex From The 1940s Is For Sale

A legal duplex, from the 1940s, is on sale in the Century City area and the price has recently had a huge reduction in price as reported by Patch.com. Located at 1845 Pandora Street in Century City, the description states that it is located one block west from Beverly Glen Blvd, half of a block south of Santa Monica Blvd, on a wonderful quiet street, walking distance to Century City Westfield Mall, restaurants, shops and movie theaters. This is a very unique and special property, great for one or two families, a guest house or one could rent the second house for an additional income.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boatlyfe.com

10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat

Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart already has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs. The prolific actor-comedian opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating.
LOS ANGELES, CA

