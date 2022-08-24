ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

Donation kickstarts new Dunwoody High School scholarship

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A new scholarship will be given to students at Dunwoody High School, following a $25,000 donation from lifelong resident Dr. David Goodchild. The Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass Scholarship will go to support high-achieving students facing challenges. The $25,000 donation will fund the Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass scholarship, which will be awarded annually...
DUNWOODY, GA
Scholarships awarded by Alpharetta American Legion

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta has awarded college scholarships of $1,000 to four students in North Georgia. "This year's applicants were all outstanding students whose work ethic and maturity demonstrated their future success in their educational goals and as future community leaders," Tom Billings, Post 201's scholarship chairman and adjutant said. "We are proud to have them represent our American Legion Post."
ALPHARETTA, GA
Barrow County, GA
Winder, GA
Gainesville, GA
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Winder, GA
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring

The City of Monroe, Ga. has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor's Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Aug. 27, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
MONROE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn't just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
GEORGIA STATE
Ribbon cut on new Greater North Fulton Chamber offices

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — North Fulton County business leaders officially opened the new offices of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Avalon in Alpharetta Aug. 18. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Ga. 400, Avalon and Gwinnett Technical College, the new offices are a perfect reminder...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Forsyth County officials approve two new senior communities

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County officials have approved two new communities with unique amenities and options for active seniors in north and south Forsyth County. County commissioners unanimously approved plans Aug. 18 for a 113-unit independent senior living community off Atlanta Highway in south Forsyth, and a 66-unit senior condo development off Matt Highway in north Forsyth.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Clarke County School District

Clarke County School District has reported a total of 576 COVID-19 cases this month- the second highest case count the district has recorded in a 30-day time span since they started tracking cases in November 2020. This makes up 3.3% of the district's staff and student body, with 1% of...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Milton residents question partisanship of elections committee

MILTON, Ga. — Members of the Milton Election Feasibility Committee faced criticism for alleged partisanship at their Aug. 22 meeting. During public comment, several residents came forth calling for a system of checks and balances within the committee. While Milton municipal elections themselves are nonpartisan, residents implied underlying partisanship among the committee members appointed to study how the city can operate its own election.
MILTON, GA
'A' lost cause; Alpharetta sculpture removed from downtown

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you drive on Milton Avenue in downtown and feel like something's missing, don't worry, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, the Alpharetta "A" sculpture is gone. The painted plywood sculpture was removed on Aug. 17 after the Alpharetta City...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Dunwoody may ease alcohol sale restrictions

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials are considering changes to the city's alcohol ordinance that would foster growth of a new sector of businesses that are springing up. Planning and Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt told the City Council Aug. 22 that there has been large growth in the "personal service and entertainment providers" sector, and Dunwoody may want to land some of the business.
DUNWOODY, GA
Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County

This was identified as the "Old Homer Baptist Church" in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Mask mandate reinstated in Athens-Clarke County

Athens-Clarke County reinstated its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to high in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC's Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was medium, according...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called "Respiratory Syncytial Virus.". "For children that are having difficulty breathing, they're breathing really fast," said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. "You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they're having more difficulty breathing."
ATLANTA, GA

