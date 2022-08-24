DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials are considering changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance that would foster growth of a new sector of businesses that are springing up. Planning and Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt told the City Council Aug. 22 that there has been large growth in the "personal service and entertainment providers" sector, and Dunwoody may want to land some of the business.

