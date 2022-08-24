Read full article on original website
WJCL
Georgia Department of Education reports school fights were up in 2021-2022 school year
Ga. — A Metro-Atlanta school district is seeing an increase in student fights just weeks into the new year. Clayton County School System Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley told parents fights are up over the last four weeks of schools. This goes along with data from the Georgia...
appenmedia.com
Donation kickstarts new Dunwoody High School scholarship
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A new scholarship will be given to students at Dunwoody High School, following a $25,000 donation from lifelong resident Dr. David Goodchild. The Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass Scholarship will go to support high-achieving students facing challenges. The $25,000 donation will fund the Goodchild-Fortenberry-Bass scholarship, which will be awarded annually...
appenmedia.com
Scholarships awarded by Alpharetta American Legion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta has awarded college scholarships of $1,000 to four students in North Georgia. “This year’s applicants were all outstanding students whose work ethic and maturity demonstrated their future success in their educational goals and as future community leaders,” Tom Billings, Post 201’s scholarship chairman and adjutant said. “We are proud to have them represent our American Legion Post.”
Former Georgia First Lady, Sandra Deal will be laid to rest today
Mrs. Deal passed away after a four year battle with breast cancer. Services are being held at 2 p.m. at Lanier Tech in in Gainesville. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. She was 80. Gov. Brian...
Monroe Local News
The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring
The City of Monroe, Ga. has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Aug. 27, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
Deadline fast approaching for Black women's financial aid program
ATLANTA - Time is running out for Black women in College Park to apply to a new financial assistance program that could give each of them more than $20,000-- no questions asked. It's a new expansion of the largest guaranteed income program in the southeast called "The Gro Fund," but...
appenmedia.com
Ribbon cut on new Greater North Fulton Chamber offices
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — North Fulton County business leaders officially opened the new offices of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Avalon in Alpharetta Aug. 18. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Ga. 400, Avalon and Gwinnett Technical College, the new offices are a perfect reminder...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County officials approve two new senior communities
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County officials have approved two new communities with unique amenities and options for active seniors in north and south Forsyth County. County commissioners unanimously approved plans Aug. 18 for a 113-unit independent senior living community off Atlanta Highway in south Forsyth, and a 66-unit senior condo development off Matt Highway in north Forsyth.
wuga.org
COVID-19 Cases Rise in the Clarke County School District
Clarke County School District has reported a total of 576 COVID-19 cases this month- the second highest case count the district has recorded in a 30-day time span since they started tracking cases in November 2020. This makes up 3.3% of the district’s staff and student body, with 1% of...
appenmedia.com
Milton residents question partisanship of elections committee
MILTON, Ga. — Members of the Milton Election Feasibility Committee faced criticism for alleged partisanship at their Aug. 22 meeting. During public comment, several residents came forth calling for a system of checks and balances within the committee. While Milton municipal elections themselves are nonpartisan, residents implied underlying partisanship among the committee members appointed to study how the city can operate its own election.
appenmedia.com
‘A’ lost cause; Alpharetta sculpture removed from downtown
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you drive on Milton Avenue in downtown and feel like something’s missing, don’t worry, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, the Alpharetta “A” sculpture is gone. The painted plywood sculpture was removed on Aug. 17 after the Alpharetta City...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody may ease alcohol sale restrictions
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials are considering changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance that would foster growth of a new sector of businesses that are springing up. Planning and Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt told the City Council Aug. 22 that there has been large growth in the "personal service and entertainment providers" sector, and Dunwoody may want to land some of the business.
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County
This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Red and Black
Mask mandate reinstated in Athens-Clarke County
Athens-Clarke County reinstated its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to high in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was medium, according...
CBS 46
Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”. “For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
