KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Carthage Bulldogs
CARTHAGE, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – “The bar is set really high,” said Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt. “11-1 is not acceptable in the third round, here.”. Here is Carthage Texas, where the Bulldogs have won five state championships in the past ten years. Before last year’s third round loss to China Spring, Carthage had won 41 straight games.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Lufkin gets by Tyler Legacy 31-23
TYLER, Texas — The Lufkin Panthers went head-to-head with the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. The Panthers came away with the win, defeating the Red Raiders, 31-23. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage beats Kilgore 45-10
CARTHAGE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Carthage Bulldogs in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 45-10. Click the video above for the highlights.
texashsfootball.com
Another High School Football Team Suspended for 2 Years
A few weeks ago, the Alto ISD football program was suspended from post season play for two years by the UIL. This week, the San Marcos football team received a two year postseason ban, this time from their own District 27-6A District Executive Committee. They are appealing the decision to the UIL, though the UIL is highly likely not to over-turn the decision of the committee.
Guns Up, Lumberjacks! Texas Tech is Interested in SFA in Nacogdoches, TX
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX is currently an unaffiliated school, but it is being reported that their Board of Regents is considering joining a larger university system. So far three universities have expressed interest in this, including one in Lubbock, TX. “The Texas State University System does...
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
You’re Invited to Walk With A Doc This Saturday in Lufkin, Texas
St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin is inviting the public to the first-ever Walk with a Doc event. This could very well be your first step to living healthier and living longer. Making the time to have a daily walk, or at least walk several times a week, is good for your...
Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas
A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?
Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant
A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
KTRE
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
Whitehouse ISD investigating verbal threat, student detained
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school. The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.” The district said it […]
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
ktbb.com
Smith County road projects update
TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
KLTV
Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
Exorcisms across the street: Kilgore neighbors worried about new construction
NOTE: This article has been edited to add a comment from Father Gregory Bramlage. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Some people in Kilgore say they are concerned Wednesday, as they claim a new construction project in their community could be used for exorcisms. The Ministries of New Evangelization is headed by Father Gregory Bramlage. Neighbors believe […]
KLTV
Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
Police Seek Help Identifying Person Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run in Kilgore, TX
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that...
