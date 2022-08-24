ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science Daily

Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer

The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. Despite the impressive power of the immune system's complex defense...
CANCER
Science Daily

New treatment principle for chronic hepatitis B and D infections

A new immunological treatment against hepatitis B and D viruses, both of which can cause liver cancer, shows promising results in animal models. Results from the treatment, which is being developed by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, have been published in the journal Gut. Chronic infections of the hepatitis...
CANCER
Science Daily

Scientists pinpoint brain region responsible for effortful helping behavior

An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour -choices people make that help others -- takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Illicit drugs are used by one in ten intensive cardiac care unit patients

Illicit drug use is associated with a nearly nine-fold greater risk of death or life-threatening emergencies in intensive cardiac care unit (ICCU) patients,according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Study author Dr. Theo Pezel of Hospital Lariboisiere, Paris, France said: "Our study shows that patients with acute cardiovascular conditions...
HEALTH
Science Daily

Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes

There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Potential threat to heart health from extreme weather

An analysis in nearly 2.3 million Europeans has found detrimental associations between cold weather and deaths from heart disease, particularly in poor neighbourhoods. The late-breaking research is presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 Hot weather was linked with excess deaths from heart disease and stroke in patients with heart conditions. Study...
HEALTH
Science Daily

The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?

From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve?. In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.
WILDLIFE

