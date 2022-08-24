ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

northcountyoutlook.com

Community hunts for treasures at All Marysville Garage Sale

Community members brought out their household treasures for the annual All Marysville Garage Sale held from Aug. 19 to 21. The event gathers together numerous garage sales in the Marysville community into one weekend to bring people into the town. “I’ve been out and about and saw sales being set...
MARYSVILLE, WA
boatlyfe.com

2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide

While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
lyndentribune.com

Goodbye Katz! Hello Eucatastrophe!

LYNDEN — Besides owning longtime Lynden business Katz! Coffee & Used Books, Ken and Sherri Stap have been involved with the Downtown Lynden Business Association, as well as maintaining the beautiful and lush flowers baskets and trees around town. Soon, Katz! will no longer be theirs.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Manor sold, renamed

LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
LYNDEN, WA
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
lyndentribune.com

Kamm Ditch fish passage paving completed

Crews needed a few more hours to finish the paving work on State Route 546 at Kamm Ditch fish passage, but as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, the full closure has been lifted and the roadway has reopened, marking a significant milestone toward completion of this project. Kamm Ditch, on SR...
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Brigadoon#Gallery#An Education#Scottish
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?

Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Lynden man arrested after robbery at Walmart

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Lynden man has been arrested following a chaotic robbery at Walmart. BPD said that officers were called to the store around 5:30 Wednesday night after the suspect smashed a secure display case and stole a shotgun. He then used the gun to try and break...
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA

