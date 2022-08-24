ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Grapevine High School students stage walkout in protest of new district policies

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at Grapevine High School organized a walkout this morning in protest against policies recently passed by the district that they said discriminate against transgender people and limits discussion of race.According to a flyer distributed ahead of time, the walkout was scheduled to take place from 11:50 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in front of the school. Students were encouraged to spread the word, carry posters, bring water, and remain peaceful. Organizers wrote that "there will be absolutely no violence, property damage, or verbal assault" and encouraged students to "remain calm even if there are counter protestors present."Earlier...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

DeSoto church to host 'second chance' job fair

DESOTO, Texas - For the second time, a DeSoto church is hosting a job fair to help people find employment and to get their lives back on the right track. The job fair not only presents folks with opportunities but also gives them resources so that they might have a second chance.
DESOTO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access

No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
Desoto, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
thegarlandmessenger.com

Downtown Garland Coming and Going

Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
GARLAND, TX
KSAT 12

A North Texas school district now lets teachers reject children’s pronouns — even if parents approve of them

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if a parent asks them to, and transgender students will be barred from playing sports after the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Isd#K12#Den#School Enrichment
msn.com

New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas

Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Distributing More Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

People in the city of Dallas who are struggling to pay rent can apply for help. The Dallas Housing Authority said it’s received another $19 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is taking more applications for emergency rental assistance. “I think there is probably a popular...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail

Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
dallasexpress.com

‘Hot Girls’ Meet, Walk, and Talk in Dallas

Moving to a new city with few contacts can be isolating, but a new “Hot Girl” community is growing and helping those looking for new connections. Recent Texas A&M graduate Kylie Harris moved to Dallas from Austin, and during a scrolling session, she stumbled upon a TikTok using the hashtag “Hot Girl Walk.” The video showcased a woman who said she had lost weight and gained mental clarity from her daily walks.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
keranews.org

Plano mayor calls viral racist video 'appalling'

Plano mayor John Muns said the video of a woman hurling racist slurs at a group of South Asian women outside a Plano restaurant was "appalling." Muns was with leaders of the city’s South Asian community for a presentation when the video of the confrontation went viral on social media.
PLANO, TX
texashsfootball.com

DeSoto Opens Season With Win At Nike Classic

The DeSoto Eagles traveled to Oregon to play in the Nike Classic. They faced the Purple Knights of St. Augustine from New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles traveled to the Nike Kickoff Classic at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon to face the Purple Knights from our neighboring state of Louisiana. The game did not get off to a good start for DeSoto.
DESOTO, TX
dmagazine.com

Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location

American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy