ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak as the Detroit Tigers held off the Rangers 9-8 Sunday. Garcia’s streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore. It was the fifth-longest streak in Rangers history. “In the ninth inning, I wasn’t thinking about the streak,” Garcia said. “I was thinking about winning the game. I wanted to get something on the barrel.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO