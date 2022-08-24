Read full article on original website
Watch: Highlights of Notre Dame commits during this weekends action
The Irish 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes is one of the best in the country. There are playmakers at every position and many of them are the best player on their team, if not their entire conference. So, expect many of them to make highlight plays on a weekly basis. Check out some of the best highlights from Notre Dame commits during this past weeks action.
Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells under care after ‘medical episode’
Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells experienced a “medical episode” while at work Sunday morning and is under the care of
Garcia's hit streak ends at 23, Rangers fall to Tigers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak as the Detroit Tigers held off the Rangers 9-8 Sunday. Garcia’s streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore. It was the fifth-longest streak in Rangers history. “In the ninth inning, I wasn’t thinking about the streak,” Garcia said. “I was thinking about winning the game. I wanted to get something on the barrel.
