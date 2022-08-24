ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

njbmagazine.com

NJEDA Accepting Applications for Vacant & Underutilized Public Assets Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is now accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. The program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets.
POLITICS
Cat Country 107.3

Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey

The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
EDUCATION
WGMD Radio

Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
DELAWARE STATE
Gothamist

NJ says 30 landlords broke new law barring discrimination against tenants with criminal pasts

New Jersey's Office of the Attorney General cited 30 landlords it says violated a new law protecting people with criminal pasts from housing discrimination. The landlords could avoid serious fines if they change their practices. The Fair Chance in Housing Law took effect earlier this year to make it easier for residents with criminal records to find homes. [ more › ]
POLITICS
Rock 104.1

Life expectancy plummets in New Jersey

A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Thousands of parents may join class action suit over special education delays in N.J.

In 2019, parents of ten children with disabilities filed suit against the New Jersey Department of Education for taking too long to resolve disputes about how their children should be educated. On Friday, a federal district judge ruled that their case could become a class action suit, potentially including an estimated 15,000 families who say students have been harmed over the years by administrative delays.
LAW
medtechdive.com

Labcorp adds to hospital lab buying streak with New Jersey acquisition

Testing firm Labcorp bought RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets for an undisclosed price, the two companies said in a press release. The acquisition expands access for RWJBH patients to Labcorp testing sites across the state, including those at Walgreens pharmacies. RWJBH said the sale will...
HEALTH
NJ.com

Will my student loans be forgiven? Q&A of what we know so far.

President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that the federal government would forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for people making under $125,000 a year was unprecedented, potentially affecting 1.19 million New Jersey residents with a total of $43 billion in college debt. The changes raise countless questions. Here are...
EDUCATION
Bridget Mulroy

NJ To Ditch Front License Plate

Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.

