Read full article on original website
Related
NJ holding $5.9 billion in unclaimed assets — search for your name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
Hundreds of Thousands of New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find Yours
1 in every 10 people have unclaimed property such as financial accounts or other items of value that the owner has not claimed. Search the Treasury’s website to find out if you’re one of ten.
njbmagazine.com
NJEDA Accepting Applications for Vacant & Underutilized Public Assets Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is now accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. The program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets.
N.J. sales tax holiday: School supplies will be tax-free for 10 days beginning Saturday
Back-to-school supplies — from pencils to laptops — will be tax-free in New Jersey for 10 days beginning Saturday under a sales tax holiday included in the $50.6 billion state budget signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on July 1. The tax holiday, which runs from Aug. 27 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Landlords across NJ get notices for violating Fair Chance in Housing Act
New Jersey’s acting attorney general has sent dozens of notices to landlords for violating the state’s new Fair Chance in Housing Act, a measure intended to ensure people with criminal histories have access to safe and affordable housing.
Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey
The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Power & Politics Full Show: Student loan debt forgiveness; New Jersey’s gas tax in flux?; bail reform
Alex Zdan and guests discuss President Biden’s long-awaited decision on student debt, the state’s gas tax and Paterson's Democratic Mayor Andre Sayegh joins to the show to discuss crime, the Democratic Party and his future plans.
NJ says 30 landlords broke new law barring discrimination against tenants with criminal pasts
New Jersey's Office of the Attorney General cited 30 landlords it says violated a new law protecting people with criminal pasts from housing discrimination. The landlords could avoid serious fines if they change their practices. The Fair Chance in Housing Law took effect earlier this year to make it easier for residents with criminal records to find homes. [ more › ]
New Jersey residents will soon be able to get alcohol delivered to their door
Delivery services wishing to participate will be subject to an application process to ensure workers are certified to handle alcohol and trained on refusing delivery to anyone who is underage or visibly intoxicated.
fox29.com
New Jersey launches 10-day sales tax holiday to help families, educators afford school supplies
TRENTON, N.J. - In an effort to help struggling families afford school supplies, the State of New Jersey is launching a sales tax holiday. According to the state, the 10-day sales tax holiday runs from August 27 to September 5. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents,...
Life expectancy plummets in New Jersey
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
Thousands of parents may join class action suit over special education delays in N.J.
In 2019, parents of ten children with disabilities filed suit against the New Jersey Department of Education for taking too long to resolve disputes about how their children should be educated. On Friday, a federal district judge ruled that their case could become a class action suit, potentially including an estimated 15,000 families who say students have been harmed over the years by administrative delays.
LAW・
medtechdive.com
Labcorp adds to hospital lab buying streak with New Jersey acquisition
Testing firm Labcorp bought RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets for an undisclosed price, the two companies said in a press release. The acquisition expands access for RWJBH patients to Labcorp testing sites across the state, including those at Walgreens pharmacies. RWJBH said the sale will...
Will my student loans be forgiven? Q&A of what we know so far.
President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that the federal government would forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for people making under $125,000 a year was unprecedented, potentially affecting 1.19 million New Jersey residents with a total of $43 billion in college debt. The changes raise countless questions. Here are...
N.J. residents owe $43B in student loan debt. Here’s who could see that erased.
President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday that would erase $10,000 for most borrowers, a highly-anticipated move that came just days before loan payments were set to restart after years of pandemic-related pauses. But who in New Jersey will benefit from that? It could be more borrowers...
NJ To Ditch Front License Plate
Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.
Fake gas main break leads to theft of cash, jewelry from NJ house
GREENWICH (Gloucester) – A man wearing a mask and identifying himself as a state worker, complete with an identification badge, knocked on the door of a house at Broad and Harmony on Tuesday afternoon and told the resident that his "crew" had hit a gas main while digging. Township...
N.J. reports 2,067 COVID cases, 8 death. 3 counties remain ‘high risk’ for transmission
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of “high risk” counties in the Garden State to three. Only Cape May, Atlantic and Mercer counties remain in the “high risk”...
Comments / 0