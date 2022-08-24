Three people were injured following a shooting in the ByWard Market area early Friday morning. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. In a tweet posted on August 26, just a few minutes before 6 a.m., Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Operations reported that they responded to a call about a shooting in the 0-100 block of York Street at around 2:20 a.m.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO