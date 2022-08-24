Read full article on original website
Narcity
3 People Are Injured Following A Shooting In ByWard Market & Ottawa Police Are Investigating
Three people were injured following a shooting in the ByWard Market area early Friday morning. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. In a tweet posted on August 26, just a few minutes before 6 a.m., Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Operations reported that they responded to a call about a shooting in the 0-100 block of York Street at around 2:20 a.m.
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
