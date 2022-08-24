ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Unredacted Barr memo details DOJ rationale for not charging Trump

By Rebecca Beitsch, John Kruzel, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YN8rV_0hUANX9m00

( The Hill ) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday released an unredacted version of a memo prepared for former Attorney General Bill Barr that he used to justify his decision to not indict then-President Donald Trump after reviewing the Mueller report.

The memo was released following a suit from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which sought to unveil the legal guidance Barr received from DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC).

The suit spurred DOJ to release a redacted version of the memo in 2021 that fully blocked out six of the memo’s 10 pages.

The now fully unredacted memo details a Justice Department that cautioned against any prosecution of Trump stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into any coordination between his campaign and Russia as the country sought to interfere with U.S. elections.

The 2019 memo to Barr came just two days after Mueller released his more than 400-page report to DOJ, and was finalized just hours after Barr sent a letter to Congress saying he saw no grounds for a prosecution.

The OLC memo largely crafts an argument to decline prosecution for an attorney general who at that point was fiercely loyal to Trump.

It hangs much of its analysis on a line in the Mueller report indicating there was not sufficient evidence to charge anyone from the Trump campaign or the president with conspiring alongside members of the Russian government to interfere in the election.

“Given that conclusion, the evidence does not establish a crime or criminal conspiracy involving the president toward which any obstruction or attempted obstruction was directed. It would be rare for federal prosecutors to bring an obstruction prosecution that did not itself arise out of a proceeding relating to a separate crime,” Steven Engle, head of OLC, and his deputy Edward O’Callaghan wrote in the memo.

It goes on to describe Trump’s “potentially obstructive conduct” as “an attempt to modify the process under which the special counsel investigation progressed.”

CREW President Noah Bookbinder called the memo “a breathtakingly generous view of the law and facts for Donald Trump.”

“It twists the facts and the law to benefit Trump and does not comport with a serious reading of the law of obstruction of justice or the facts as found by Special Counsel Mueller,” Bookbinder wrote on Twitter.

“The memo is premised in large part on the argument that there was no underlying criminal conduct and that it’s hard to charge obstruction without an underlying crime. Of course that’s not what Mueller actually found…Mueller found there was not sufficient evidence to charge Trump and others with conspiring with Russia. He didn’t find no crime, just not enough evidence for charges,” he added.

Trump defiance of DOJ on classified docs comes into sharper focus

The unredacted memo’s release comes as a result of a ruling last week by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in the long-running lawsuit initiated by CREW in May 2019. The ruling, by a unanimous three-judge appellate court panel, affirmed a federal judge’s conclusion that the DOJ had improperly redacted the memorandum, and ordered its full disclosure.

The legal development amounted to a sharp rebuke of the department’s claim that the memo should be shielded under an exemption to the Freedom of Information Act that protects internal government deliberations.

The appeals court ruling affirmed a finding by the lower court that the memo did not reflect a deliberative process in part because Barr had already decided against charging Trump before the memo was finalized.

“Because the Department did not tie the memorandum to deliberations about the relevant decision, the Department failed to justify its reliance on the deliberative-process privilege,” Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote for the panel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Hotel shooting in Augusta leaves man injured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A hotel shooting left one man injured. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Hampton Inn on Timbercreek Lane, near Gordon Highway just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found a man shot in his arm inside his hotel room. Investigators say the suspect is a man who was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man inside of Aiken condominium

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after another man was found with a gunshot wound inside a condominium in Aiken. The incident happened Tuesday, August 8th around 11:18 P.M. on the 1500 block of Hamilton Drive in Aiken. According to authorities, Chadwin L. Valls, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th […]
AIKEN, SC
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WJBF

13-year-old missing from Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say 13-year-old Illiannah Velez was last seen at Tutt Middle School on Friday, August 26, at around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, yellow T-shirt, light wash jeans, and gray, green, and orange crocs. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him.  According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.” Trump has a distinctive (and much-satirized) way of gesticulating...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Union County, one killed

Union County, SC (WJBF)- One person was killed, and another was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a car. According to Trooper Nick Pye of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred Sunday morning at 7:10 am on Williford Road near SC 215. Pye states the driver of a 2010 Toyota Sedan […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken man dead following high-speed chase in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County. Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heath was pronounced dead at the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#Olc#Russian
WJBF

2 males shot in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crime increasing in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
WRENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Ethics
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy