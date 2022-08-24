ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Browns#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Acco
Yardbarker

Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”

During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update

It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?

Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

3 Cowboys Who Won A Roster Spot In The Preseason

The Dallas Cowboys finished the preseason 2-1 and are set to cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. While the final cuts are always the toughest, a few Cowboy players stood out this preseason and should have solidified themselves a spot on the roster. In the past Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan Comments On The Status Of Trey Lance

For the San Francisco 49ers, the preseason is over, and it’s now time for them to prepare for the start of the regular season. They will begin the schedule on Sept. 11 versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and as many have anticipated for months, Trey Lance will be starting for them at the quarterback spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?

The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History

It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Why Desmond Ridders needs to be ready to play

There’s an old saying that when football teams have two quarterbacks, they really have none. In Atlanta, the Falcons have Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, but I wouldn’t say it’s a bad thing. The rookie is an absolute gamer, going 10-of-22 passing against the Lions in the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy