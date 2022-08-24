Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly attracting some trade interest 'around the league'
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph sounded like somebody who knew his days with the organization were numbered now that he's been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie Kenny Pickett. "(A trade) may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try...
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
Yardbarker
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
Yardbarker
Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss
Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on possible Cam Newton return: 'Cam would have to weigh in on that'
Two weeks out from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback after backup Sam Darnold went down with an injury during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills. If the Panthers pursue a veteran QB to fill Darnold's spot, they may turn to a...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Yardbarker
Former Green Bay Packers WR Equanimous St. Brown: 'Aaron Rodgers made mistakes, too’
Equanimeous St. Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of three wide receivers taken in that years’ draft. J’Mon Moore was taken in the fourth round; Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken in the fifth. During his four years in Green Bay Equanimeous St. Brown never found his place as a full time starter.
Yardbarker
Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”
During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing
After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Division matchup against the Bengals to get season started
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Steelers
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update
It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
Yardbarker
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?
Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
Yardbarker
3 Cowboys Who Won A Roster Spot In The Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys finished the preseason 2-1 and are set to cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. While the final cuts are always the toughest, a few Cowboy players stood out this preseason and should have solidified themselves a spot on the roster. In the past Dallas...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan Comments On The Status Of Trey Lance
For the San Francisco 49ers, the preseason is over, and it’s now time for them to prepare for the start of the regular season. They will begin the schedule on Sept. 11 versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and as many have anticipated for months, Trey Lance will be starting for them at the quarterback spot.
Yardbarker
Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?
The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History
It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
Commanders RB Brian Robinson shot multiple times in attempted carjacking; in stable condition
Many, like David Hookstead of Outkick, spoke out about the gun violence in D.C., saying, "the city is so violent NFL players are being shot in broad daylight on busy streets." The city had 12 shootings in one day just four days ago, per Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. Robinson...
Yardbarker
Why Desmond Ridders needs to be ready to play
There’s an old saying that when football teams have two quarterbacks, they really have none. In Atlanta, the Falcons have Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, but I wouldn’t say it’s a bad thing. The rookie is an absolute gamer, going 10-of-22 passing against the Lions in the...
