Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

University Daily

LubbockPRIDE hosts annual support event

This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together. Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students. “We find out the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Public Library launches new Digital Navigators Certification Series

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Public Library is excited to announce the launch of a new computer class available to Lubbock Area citizens called the Digital Navigators Certification Series. In this eight- week series, a new topic will be taught by our Digital Navigators each week that will focus on free Google productivity tools, such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive and more. The series will also include classes on social media, tablet & phone apps, and creating promotional materials in Canva for free. After attending all eight classes, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion that will help boost resumes, enhance job skills, and improve the application pool for the city of Lubbock. These free classes will be every Thursday from September 15 – November 3 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM located at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Space in this series is limited, so please register at www.lubbocklibrary.com/digital-navigators-certification-series or call 806-775-2835 to secure your place in this class. If you cannot make all eight classes, make-up classes will be available on an as-needed basis, but participants are strongly encouraged to attend all eight scheduled classes.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Play Street Museum encourages education while learning

LUBBOCK, Texas—Your kids will have fun imagining and pretending in the Play Street Museum town square or exploring the many interactive exhibits and kids activities in the educational play space. Adults are welcome to join in on the adventure, or sit back and relax while their children discover a world that is just their size in an interactive children’s museum. Visit their website to register for a playtime, event or party at psmlubbock.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class. This program provides leadership development and opportunities to learn about the many facets of Lubbock in an atmosphere that encourages team bonding resulting in professional and personal friendships that last a lifetime.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Expo to showcase black-owned businesses in Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many black business owners are gathering to showcase their work at the Black Business Expo to celebrate National Black Business Month. The Black Business Expo will start at noon and last until 4 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center at 2004 Oak Ave. The public is encouraged to attend to check out the many participating businesses. The public can enter the expo for free.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Logan's Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge,...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Adult Coloring Evening at Groves...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Wish Wednesday: It's almost performance time for the celebrity dancers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Waltzing for Wishes gala is Saturday night. Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich and KAMC’s Ryan Chandler, along with four other celebrity dancers, will take the stage to entertain the crowd. They’ve been practicing for...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Area United Way's 2022 Annual Campaign now underway

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2022 Annual Campaign [Thursday] with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The money contributed to the campaign goes toward helping more than 137,000 people receive support annually from United Way’s Community Partners. At [Thursday’s]...
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
KCBD

Despite inflation, experts say Lubbock is the cheapest place to live

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite the increased cost of living, including rent, Texas Tech University Economics professor, Michael Noel, says Lubbock is still one of the cheapest places to live in the country. “For the last couple of years we’ve seen an increase in the prices of almost everything, and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Idalou Harvest: Sipping on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Idalou Harvest. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

100 Years: One of Texas' Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
KCBD

Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department was awarded a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes on Saturday. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. “Extremely blessed, you know, I wasn’t expecting this at...
LEVELLAND, TX

