everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Area United Way’s 2022 Annual Campaign now underway
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2022 Annual Campaign [Thursday] with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The money contributed to the campaign goes toward helping more than 137,000 people receive support annually from United Way’s Community Partners. At [Thursday’s]...
University Daily
LubbockPRIDE hosts annual support event
This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together. Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students. “We find out the...
Several trees vandalized at McCullough Park in Lubbock, city officials said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks and Recreation received a tip Thursday evening about several trees at McCullough Park that were vandalized with what they believe could have been an ax. “It’s like a kick in the gut,” said Rob Lee, Parks and Rec volunteer who helped plant the trees. Parks and Recreation said 15 trees […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class. This program provides leadership development and opportunities to learn about the many facets of Lubbock in an atmosphere that encourages team bonding resulting in professional and personal friendships that last a lifetime.
KCBD
Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department was awarded a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes on Saturday. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. “Extremely blessed, you know, I wasn’t expecting this at...
everythinglubbock.com
Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson-Harris hosting District 2 community meeting on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson-Harris will host a District 2 community meeting Monday, August 29, at the Mae Simmons Community Center. Topics will be the City’s proposed FY 2022-23 budget, public pools and the street bond. When: Monday, August 29, 2022, 6 p.m....
everythinglubbock.com
Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans
LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
KCBD
Expo to showcase black-owned businesses in Lubbock area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many black business owners are gathering to showcase their work at the Black Business Expo to celebrate National Black Business Month. The Black Business Expo will start at noon and last until 4 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center at 2004 Oak Ave. The public is encouraged to attend to check out the many participating businesses. The public can enter the expo for free.
KCBD
Despite inflation, experts say Lubbock is the cheapest place to live
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite the increased cost of living, including rent, Texas Tech University Economics professor, Michael Noel, says Lubbock is still one of the cheapest places to live in the country. “For the last couple of years we’ve seen an increase in the prices of almost everything, and...
everythinglubbock.com
Play Street Museum encourages education while learning
LUBBOCK, Texas—Your kids will have fun imagining and pretending in the Play Street Museum town square or exploring the many interactive exhibits and kids activities in the educational play space. Adults are welcome to join in on the adventure, or sit back and relax while their children discover a world that is just their size in an interactive children’s museum. Visit their website to register for a playtime, event or party at psmlubbock.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Public Library launches new Digital Navigators Certification Series
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Public Library is excited to announce the launch of a new computer class available to Lubbock Area citizens called the Digital Navigators Certification Series. In this eight- week series, a new topic will be taught by our Digital Navigators each week that will focus on free Google productivity tools, such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive and more. The series will also include classes on social media, tablet & phone apps, and creating promotional materials in Canva for free. After attending all eight classes, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion that will help boost resumes, enhance job skills, and improve the application pool for the city of Lubbock. These free classes will be every Thursday from September 15 – November 3 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM located at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Space in this series is limited, so please register at www.lubbocklibrary.com/digital-navigators-certification-series or call 806-775-2835 to secure your place in this class. If you cannot make all eight classes, make-up classes will be available on an as-needed basis, but participants are strongly encouraged to attend all eight scheduled classes.
100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton
When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Adult Coloring Evening at Groves...
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock is here to share tips on keeping our neighborhoods safe
LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock has tips on helping the stray dogs in our neighborhoods. Plus, monthly announcements are always helpful. Get more information at latinolubbock.net or by picking up your September copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine.
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
Motorcycle safety in Lubbock after a string of serious crashes
Police told Everythinglubbock.com from July 1st to August 26 were 21 motorcycle crashes, two of which were deadly.
everythinglubbock.com
Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
Here’s How to Support Nonprofits & Enjoy Lubbock Food Trucks Every Month
If you love food trucks, this monthly event will be your new favorite thing. Not only does it bring a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause. It was started up as a way to enjoy food, get the...
everythinglubbock.com
It’s Thirsty Thursday with Sonic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Ever wonder how Sonic knows how many drink combinations they offer? They are sure to have a cold or hot drink for your taste buds. Plus, they offer a full menu of fresh and hot food from breakfast to after school snacks to lunch and dinner. The Sonic app offers deals for everyone.
KCBD
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
