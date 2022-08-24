Read full article on original website
Syracuse Hosts Defending Big Ten Champion Penn State
SYRACUSE, N.Y.—Syracuse men's soccer will play a high-profile contest against defending Big Ten champion Penn State on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. and admission to the match is free. The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network. Fans...
Davis is up for Campbell Trophy
Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Dakota Davis is a Campbell Trophy nominee. The Campbell Trophy, nicknamed the academic Heisman, is awarded annually to the college football player that best combines academics, leadership and on-field performance. In addition to being a key player on the Orange's offensive line, Davis is enrolled in the...
Syracuse Hosts SIena On Sunday
Game Details: Sunday, August 28, Syracuse, N.Y., 1:00 p.m. Syracuse (2-1-0) welcomes Siena (0-2-1) to the SU Soccer Stadium for a Sunday afternoon match at 1:00 p.m. It's the first game of a soccer doubleheader with the Orange hosting Penn State in men's soccer at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Syracuse Makes Late Signing Splash with Team IMPACT
Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers announced a new team member, signing 15-year-old Andrew Enright through Team IMPACT. Andrew, who has cerebral palsy, was officially introduced at a signing day event on Thursday, August 25th at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. He will participate in many activities over the next two years, including games, practices, and other team events.
Volleyball Welcomes Ganesharatnam Era With Opening-Day Victory Against Campbell
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Syracuse volleyball defeated Campbell, 3-1, on Friday afternoon inside Halton Arena on the Campus of UNC-Charlotte. The season-opening victory was Bakeer Ganesharatnam's first win as head coach of the program. "It was a great team effort from a hitting and attacking standpoint," Ganesharatnam said. "This matchup placed...
Syracuse Prevails Against Iona in Season Opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – New additions Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson made immediate impacts in their official Syracuse debuts as the Orange men's soccer team won the 2022 season opener over in-state foe Iona, 2-0. Johnson found Opoku in the middle of the box in the 13th minute of play to give Syracuse the early lead. Syracuse's backline contained the Iona attack to just four shots, while the Orange attack exploded for 19 shots on the night.
Second Half Surge Lifts No. 10 Field Hockey to Opening Win
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a five-goal second half, the Syracuse field hockey team, ranked 10th in the Preseason NFHCA Coaches' Poll, surged past host Sacred Heart by a 5-0 count Friday afternoon at Yale's Johnson Field. No. 10 Syracuse (1-0) got five goals from five different sources, led...
Four Orange Scorers In 4-1 Triumph Against Lafayette
Syracuse (2-1-0) scored four unanswered goals, including three in the first half, and went on to defeat Lafayette (0-3-0), 4-1, at the SU Soccer Stadium. Junior Kate Murphy led the Orange by scoring the first goal and assisting on the second. Four different players found the back of the net for Syracuse.
