SYRACUSE, N.Y. – New additions Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson made immediate impacts in their official Syracuse debuts as the Orange men's soccer team won the 2022 season opener over in-state foe Iona, 2-0. Johnson found Opoku in the middle of the box in the 13th minute of play to give Syracuse the early lead. Syracuse's backline contained the Iona attack to just four shots, while the Orange attack exploded for 19 shots on the night.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO