goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Sting Hornets in Exhilarating Reverse Sweep Win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team kicked off their season and the Sacramento State Tournament on Friday, August 26 at The Nest in Sacramento, California. The first test of the season came from Portland who won the match 3-0, but the Blue Raiders proved they were better than the performance from earlier after completing a reverse sweep over the Sacramento State Hornets later that day.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Sweep Nevada and Close Sacramento State Invitational 2-1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team wrapped up their first tournament of the 2022 season by blanking Nevada 3-0 at The Nest. Seniors Kayla Henley and Kaylee Oscarson helped set fire to their opposition, earning them Sacramento State Invitational All-Tournament honors. The Blue Raiders (2-1, 0-0 C-USA)...
Cats Fall in 97th Coffee Pot
The Tullahoma Wildcats were unable to contain the firepower of the Coffee County Offense as the Red Raiders used a strong second half to capture the Coffee Pot for the first time since 2016 with a 35-14 win in the 97th playing of the rivalry. The Red Raiders jumped out...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU blanked 4-0 in home opener against Ole Miss
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.—The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders fell victim to a quick pair of goals by No. 12 Ole Miss within the game's first 10 minutes, leading to a 4-0 loss in the Blue Raider's home opener at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. Ole Miss' first goal...
goblueraiders.com
Unselfishness, depth define MTSU Special Forces in 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Special Teams Coordinator Kenneth Gilstrap loves to cut up NFL film of MTSU players. Charvarius Ward in his first season with Kansas City, Jovante Moffatt with the Browns, even Reed Blankenship in the preseason with the Eagles this year. And while the plays from scrimmage on...
2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair reaches record-breaking attendance
The attendance records for the 2022 Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair are out and show that record-breaking numbers were met this year.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro native named Tennessee National Guard’s best marksman at shooting competition
More than 75 members of the Tennessee National Guard competed Aug. 19-21 at the Adjutant General Match, a three-day marksmanship training event and shooting competition for Tennessee's Guardsmen. This weekend's match, which took place at Tullahoma's Volunteer Training Site, focused on handgun proficiency, while the rifle match took place in May.
100-year-old Tennessee Tech alum gave $60,000 piano to School of Music
Tennessee Tech alum recently donated a piano worth $60,000 to the Tennessee Tech School of Music shortly after her 100th birthday TTU shared.
Tennessee Tribune
Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee
(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
ucbjournal.com
Tech engineering student makes the most of summer co-op opportunity
COOKEVILLE – A mechanical engineering major from Tennessee Tech University capitalized on the chance he was offered at Tech’s recent engineering career fair. He obtained a cooperative education opportunity at Tenneco, a manufacturer of brake pads and braking components, located in Smithville. Benjamin Guest, originally from Tampa, Florida,...
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
Vanderbilt named one of the ‘most beautiful’ campuses in the country, according to Princeton Review survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
WTVCFOX
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
williamsonhomepage.com
McEwen Northside will be site of second family-owned Fink’s Jewelers in Tennessee
Family-owned Fink’s Jewelers has announced it will be opening a new store in Franklin in the summer of 2023, making it the second location of its jewelry store in Tennessee. The new location at McEwen Northside will be a freestanding building across from Perry’s Steakhouse and near the area Whole Foods. Fink’s Jewelers also has a store in Chattanooga and 10 others nationwide.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Wilson County Fair Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, various times 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair It is the last weekend of the fair! Make sure to make it out to all […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
ucbjournal.com
Geer celebrates 25 years of service to the UC’s women
COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Gynecology & Urogynecology recently celebrated Dr. Bert Geer for his 25 years of service in the Cookeville medical community. As an OB/GYN in Cookeville since 1997, he delivered thousands of babies until mid 2011. Since August 2011, his practice has focused on providing gynecology and urogynecology...
