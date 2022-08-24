ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Sting Hornets in Exhilarating Reverse Sweep Win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team kicked off their season and the Sacramento State Tournament on Friday, August 26 at The Nest in Sacramento, California. The first test of the season came from Portland who won the match 3-0, but the Blue Raiders proved they were better than the performance from earlier after completing a reverse sweep over the Sacramento State Hornets later that day.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Sweep Nevada and Close Sacramento State Invitational 2-1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team wrapped up their first tournament of the 2022 season by blanking Nevada 3-0 at The Nest. Seniors Kayla Henley and Kaylee Oscarson helped set fire to their opposition, earning them Sacramento State Invitational All-Tournament honors. The Blue Raiders (2-1, 0-0 C-USA)...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Cats Fall in 97th Coffee Pot

The Tullahoma Wildcats were unable to contain the firepower of the Coffee County Offense as the Red Raiders used a strong second half to capture the Coffee Pot for the first time since 2016 with a 35-14 win in the 97th playing of the rivalry. The Red Raiders jumped out...
TULLAHOMA, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU blanked 4-0 in home opener against Ole Miss

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.—The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders fell victim to a quick pair of goals by No. 12 Ole Miss within the game's first 10 minutes, leading to a 4-0 loss in the Blue Raider's home opener at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. Ole Miss' first goal...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Unselfishness, depth define MTSU Special Forces in 2022

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Special Teams Coordinator Kenneth Gilstrap loves to cut up NFL film of MTSU players. Charvarius Ward in his first season with Kansas City, Jovante Moffatt with the Browns, even Reed Blankenship in the preseason with the Eagles this year. And while the plays from scrimmage on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee

(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tech engineering student makes the most of summer co-op opportunity

COOKEVILLE – A mechanical engineering major from Tennessee Tech University capitalized on the chance he was offered at Tech’s recent engineering career fair. He obtained a cooperative education opportunity at Tenneco, a manufacturer of brake pads and braking components, located in Smithville. Benjamin Guest, originally from Tampa, Florida,...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
LYLES, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

McEwen Northside will be site of second family-owned Fink’s Jewelers in Tennessee

Family-owned Fink’s Jewelers has announced it will be opening a new store in Franklin in the summer of 2023, making it the second location of its jewelry store in Tennessee. The new location at McEwen Northside will be a freestanding building across from Perry’s Steakhouse and near the area Whole Foods. Fink’s Jewelers also has a store in Chattanooga and 10 others nationwide.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Wilson County Fair Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, various times 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair It is the last weekend of the fair! Make sure to make it out to all […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Geer celebrates 25 years of service to the UC’s women

COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Gynecology & Urogynecology recently celebrated Dr. Bert Geer for his 25 years of service in the Cookeville medical community. As an OB/GYN in Cookeville since 1997, he delivered thousands of babies until mid 2011. Since August 2011, his practice has focused on providing gynecology and urogynecology...
COOKEVILLE, TN

