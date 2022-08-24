ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullertontitans.com

Newcomers Shine in 3-1 Victory Over Cal on Opening Night

FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's soccer defeated Cal 3-1 in its season opener Thursday night at Titan Stadium. The Titans got off to a quick start, scoring in the 12th minute on a mistake by the Cal defense that first-year transfer Sander Forø took advantage of.
FULLERTON, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Troy takes control early in non-league victory over Anaheim

Troy’s Fischer Huss returns an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fischer Huss and Kieran Klingsberg each scored two first- quarter touchdowns Friday night as Troy overwhelmed Anaheim 49-0 in a non-league football game at Fullerton. High. Klingsberg’s scores, on Troy’s...
ANAHEIM, CA
fullertontitans.com

Women's Volleyball Loses to New Mexico on the Road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Cal State Fullerton Women's Volleyball dropped its second game of the day at the Lobo Invitational to New Mexico 3-1 Friday night at The Pit. Fullerton played the Lobos tight in the first set but ultimately came up short, dropping set one by a score of 25-21. The Titans quickly responded in the second set. After trailing by four points the Titans rallied to tie the game at 10-10 on a Lyla Traylor kill.
FULLERTON, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 26

(Graphic: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Week one of high school football continues Friday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
AFP

Pipeline operator to pay $13m over California coast leak

The operators of a pipeline that leaked crude oil onto California beaches has agreed to plead guilty to environmental pollution charges and pay $13 million, these companies said Friday. As part of plea agreements entered in federal court, they will pay a $7.1 million fine and hand over $5.8 million to compensate federal agencies involved in cleaning up 25,000 gallons of crude oil that spewed from their pipeline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this month. The latest round...
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

OC communities making sure 13 Americans killed in Kabul airport bombing are remembered on anniversary

Remembrances to honor 13 American service members killed in last year’s Kabul airport bombing were held in two Orange County cities on Friday’s anniversary, Aug. 26. Three of the Marines who died grew up in Southern California and Camp Pendleton’s 2nd Battalion/1st Marine Regiment was hit especially hard, with nine of the fallen coming from that unit.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
anaheimobserver.com

All AUHSD, AESD Incumbents Are Running Unopposed

In an article on Monday about city council and school board races in Orange County, the Voice of OC quoted Fullerton College political science professor Jodi Balma:. “Balma also noted there’s an organized effort to elect conservatives to local school boards, but no similar effort on the left.”. Really?...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Whittier Restaurants In 2022

Eating your way through Southern California means experiencing flavors from all over the world. Of course you’ll find your traditional all-American burgers, but you can also experience tapas with a Spanish-Mexican fusion and authentic Asian cuisines, such as Vietnamese and Thai. The next time you find yourself looking for...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
COSTA MESA, CA

