FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fullertontitans.com
Newcomers Shine in 3-1 Victory Over Cal on Opening Night
FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's soccer defeated Cal 3-1 in its season opener Thursday night at Titan Stadium. The Titans got off to a quick start, scoring in the 12th minute on a mistake by the Cal defense that first-year transfer Sander Forø took advantage of.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Troy takes control early in non-league victory over Anaheim
Troy’s Fischer Huss returns an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fischer Huss and Kieran Klingsberg each scored two first- quarter touchdowns Friday night as Troy overwhelmed Anaheim 49-0 in a non-league football game at Fullerton. High. Klingsberg’s scores, on Troy’s...
fullertontitans.com
Women's Volleyball Loses to New Mexico on the Road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Cal State Fullerton Women's Volleyball dropped its second game of the day at the Lobo Invitational to New Mexico 3-1 Friday night at The Pit. Fullerton played the Lobos tight in the first set but ultimately came up short, dropping set one by a score of 25-21. The Titans quickly responded in the second set. After trailing by four points the Titans rallied to tie the game at 10-10 on a Lyla Traylor kill.
ocsportszone.com
Irvine’s Tom Ricci named LA Chargers Orange County football coach of the week
Irvine football coach Tom Ricci talks with Irvine quarterback Joseph Tierney during a game last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Irvine High School football coach Tom Ricci was honored this week as Los Angeles Chargers CIF Orange County Coach of the Week. Ricci said the program will...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 26
(Graphic: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Week one of high school football continues Friday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
Menifee, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The San Jacinto High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on August 25, 2022, 19:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
San Juan Capistrano, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cypress High School football team will have a game with San Juan Hills High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Moreno Valley, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valley View High School football team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley on August 25, 2022, 19:30:00. Valley View High SchoolVista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley.
KTLA.com
Megan Telles’ Rancho Cucamonga community helped reach her dreams
KTLA 5 reporter Megan Telles realized her reporter dreams in the Inland Empire. A self-described “Army Brat,” she traveled the world alongside her parents and older brother. Her high school years were spent at Rancho Cucamonga’s Los Osos High School. “My senior year I was ASB president....
Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach to feature Red Bull flying champ Matt Hall
Matt Hall, a former Australian air force pilot-turned-champion-stunt-racer, will be one of the featured flyers at next month's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.
spectrumnews1.com
Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
Pipeline operator to pay $13m over California coast leak
The operators of a pipeline that leaked crude oil onto California beaches has agreed to plead guilty to environmental pollution charges and pay $13 million, these companies said Friday. As part of plea agreements entered in federal court, they will pay a $7.1 million fine and hand over $5.8 million to compensate federal agencies involved in cleaning up 25,000 gallons of crude oil that spewed from their pipeline.
kyma.com
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this month. The latest round...
msn.com
OC communities making sure 13 Americans killed in Kabul airport bombing are remembered on anniversary
Remembrances to honor 13 American service members killed in last year’s Kabul airport bombing were held in two Orange County cities on Friday’s anniversary, Aug. 26. Three of the Marines who died grew up in Southern California and Camp Pendleton’s 2nd Battalion/1st Marine Regiment was hit especially hard, with nine of the fallen coming from that unit.
anaheimobserver.com
All AUHSD, AESD Incumbents Are Running Unopposed
In an article on Monday about city council and school board races in Orange County, the Voice of OC quoted Fullerton College political science professor Jodi Balma:. “Balma also noted there’s an organized effort to elect conservatives to local school boards, but no similar effort on the left.”. Really?...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Whittier Restaurants In 2022
Eating your way through Southern California means experiencing flavors from all over the world. Of course you’ll find your traditional all-American burgers, but you can also experience tapas with a Spanish-Mexican fusion and authentic Asian cuisines, such as Vietnamese and Thai. The next time you find yourself looking for...
Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim
As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
SoCal starts to warm up Sunday as heat wave hits parts of region by mid-week
The heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon as parts of Southern California are expected to see high temps (some in the triple digits) through Labor Day.
Mercedes-Benz opens its second-largest classic car center in Long Beach
Given Southern California's mild weather, time has been kind to Mercedes-Benz. Which is why the only Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in the U.S. is located here.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
