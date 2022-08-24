Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the Country
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from Killer
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is Magical
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWG
Times News
Peach festival today in Slatington
St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
Times News
Ghost walks return with online ticket option
The legends of Jim Thorpe’s ghost walks date back to the 19th century. But that doesn’t mean the tours can’t add some modern updates. The ghost walks, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club, return next month for their 23rd year. And starting today, guests will be able to buy tickets online for the first time at www.jimthorperotary.org. The club hopes it will make it easier for more people to hear the town’s stories.
Times News
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
Times News
Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic
Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
Times News
Lehighton returns to paid lunch program
Students in some area schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch based on poverty levels across the district, but Lehighton Area School District will not be among the group offering that benefit in 2022-23. The “Community Eligibility Provision” of the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs...
Times News
Weatherly to dedicate new engine
Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 26, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Memorial Hall. Tamaqua Seniors. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Aug. 18 with 26 members in...
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 24, 2022
Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary installation of officers held
The Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary Installation of Officers was held Wednesday night at the Lehighton American Legion Post 314. The 2023 Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary officers include: front row, from left, Treasurer Frances Keener, sergeant-at-arms Larue Fritz, President Susan Rhoads-Procina, and First Vice President Melissa Hyska; back row, Historian Wendy Bell, Secretary Debra Bokan, Second Vice President Joan Troutman, and Chaplain Brenda Fisher. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Times News
West End Fair honored for 100th anniversary
Fair directors, volunteers and some of the sponsors had a big reason to celebrate Wednesday at the annual West End Fair luncheon. “A big thank you to all the volunteers who come to the fair and make it a success. If you don’t have volunteers, you do not have a fair,” said Martha Ebersole, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. “This is my first time here. I hope you keep on going another 100 years.”
Times News
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
Times News
LVHN colleague of the month
Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
Times News
You scream, ice cream Tamaqua area dairy bar dishes out frozen relief during record heat
Ecord heat this summer has kept workers busy at one of the most popular frozen treat venues in the region. “We did well, even during COVID, because people could still come here,” said Ann Daukshus Ostergaard, who along with husband Leonard, have operated Heisler’s Cloverleaf Dairy Bar for 40 of its 65 years of existence.
Times News
Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park
Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
Times News
Fish maps out plan for Lehighton
Christina Fish is just over three weeks into her tenure as Lehighton Area School District superintendent, but the Danville resident has wasted no time hitting the ground running on what she describes as her “entry plan.”. Fish’s plan includes four major goals which include increasing presence in the district...
Times News
SS. Peter and Paul
Our parish St. Vincent de Paul Society hosts “Vincent’s Closet” now by appointment in our former convent building on 242 N. Third St. The society offers clothing and toiletries for those in need, and seeks donations of the same. Call the Rectory for more information. Masses. The...
Times News
Blue Mountain Resort adds more activities
Blue Mountain Resort has added several activities to its variety of offerings for guests. The Palmerton resort added a bungee trampoline and a 20-foot-high jumping experience. “They can jump, flip, swing,” said marketing director Ashley Seier Wednesday afternoon at the resort. Seier also talked about Summit Adventure Park, Laser...
Times News
Shoot Like A Girl event in Hamburg
The Shoot Like A Girl Sea to Shining Sea Tour will be at Cabela’s in Hamburg Sept. 3 and 4. The free, interactive event introduces women to shooting sports. Shoot Like A Girl has a mobile range and certified female instructors. Shooters of all experience levels can stop by...
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Aug. 25
It was a good day for area golf teams on Thursday. Palmerton swept a three-team match, while Panther Valley and Northwestern also picked up wins. Pleasant Valley, meanwhile, went 2-1 in a quad match. GOLF. Palmerton-Bangor- Notre Dame. Tyler Hager carded a four-under-par to help spark Palmerton to a Colonial...
