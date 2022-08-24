Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportsmarquette.com
The Sports Drive: Negaunee Wins; Marquette Loses; More Week 1 to Come
Marquette, MI – August 26, 2022 – Week one of the high school football season kicked off last night across the U.P. with a number of games. The Negaunee Miners got a hard-fought victory over the Iron Mountain Mountaineers while the Marquette Redmen fell just short in Traverse City. Those recaps as well as looking forward to tonight on today’s show.
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
Comments / 0