alaskasnewssource.com
Invasive green crab species detected in Alaska for first time
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time as far as records show, green crabs have been reported in Alaska waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The organization said in a release that the Metlakatla Indian Community first discovered the species on July 19, 2022, when three...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report August 25, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reporting on NOAA’s new strategic plan for Alaska mariculture, Katherine Moncure of KDLG with a story on the Alaska Salmon Program, and Anna Rose MacArthur of KYUK on closed coho in the Kuskokwim.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska plays host to High Times Cannabis Cup with unique, more ‘mom-and-pop’ industry
A battle of the buds gets underway Saturday in Alaska, as High Times magazine’s Cannabis Cup competition returns to the state. High Times bills itself as “the most globally recognized brand in cannabis,” after starting its counterculture magazine nearly 50 years ago, and says its Cannabis Cup is a continuation of the competitions held in Amsterdam starting in the 1980s.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska is soggy, but just how wet have we been?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms are here and there are plenty of them!. Everywhere you look in Southcentral Alaska you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisonous, although fatal poisoning is rare.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
alaskasnewssource.com
West coast surf will be high
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storm systems will impact Alaska through the week. The older system is churning in the Gulf of Alaska and has spread rain to the coasts and inland. It will weaken and drift north as it still generates showers through Thursday morning for Southcentral Alaska and Interior locations.
akbizmag.com
Yamaha Motors to Assist Maritime Training in Alaska
The Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) is partnering with Yamaha Motor Company to enrich maritime career training. Yamaha Motor’s US subsidiary signed an agreement with the University of Alaska and the Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC) in Seward to provide a training curriculum. The agreement also allows AMEC to acquire training materials at or below cost, including engines and tools. Yamaha will also train the trainers.
A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election
In Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that says, “Do Good Recklessly.” After Republican fourth-place candidate Tara Sweeney abruptly withdrew from Alaska’s November U.S. House race, Bye will fill a spot in the state’s top-four primary election, an act that will […] The post A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend starts wet; may end up dry with some sun
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six inches of rain! That is how much Ted Stevens Anchorage International airport has recorded this month, so far. This makes August, 2020 the third wettest August since records began there in the early 1950s. Guess what? #morerainiscoming!There’s still 5 days left in the month, and plenty of storms gathering over Russia and west Pacific to increase this already impressive monthly total.
alaskasnewssource.com
Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new form of fentanyl is causing Alaska law enforcement agencies and health officials to proactively educate the public about the inherent dangers of the drug. Rainbow fentanyl, as it’s called, has been found throughout the U.S. While authorities won’t confirm if the drug is in...
Washington Examiner
Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster
By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program prepares students for future career paths
Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor resigns to focus on gubernatorial campaign. Low pressure tracking from western Alaska into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of Southcentral socked in clouds and light rain to start the weekend. Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the...
Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!
“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Radio Ink
He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska
IHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations. Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who...
battlelakereview.com
Underwood Scouts Trip To Alaska
The Underwood Boy Scout Troop made a high adventure trip to Alaska the last week of July. Senior Patrol Leader Nolan Korby led a flag retirement ceremony at the base of Mt. McKinley. The scouts went on a summer sled dog ride with the team of Iditarod Champion Mitch Seavey. They were successful in panning for some gold to bring home, did some fly fishing on the Kenia River for sockeyes and kayaked the river.
As archery hunting season opens, elk hunters face new limits in much of eastern Oregon
The archery hunting season starts as usual today, on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Votes to Approve Controversial Pheasant Stocking Program
The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park (FWP) Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to approve a controversial new pheasant stocking operation for select public lands in the state. The vote occurred during the commission’s regular meeting in Helena this morning and capped months of heated debate between hunters and FWP officials about whether or not the state should be putting pen-raised roosters onto state-owned properties.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy to sign bills supporting farming, meat processing industries
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The bill signing event is scheduled for today, Aug. 26, in Palmer. Today, at 3:30 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will sign House Bill 347, sponsored by Rep. George Rauscher, and House Bill 298, sponsored by Rep. Liz Snyder. HB 347 pertains to the confidentiality of animal...
