New Orleans, LA

247Sports

FSU Football offers 2024 prospect Hubert Caliste Jr.

Florida State offered New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine junior tight end Hubert Caliste Jr. on Thursday evening. Caliste Jr. mentioned area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect also has offers from Grambling State and Troy. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

