Egg Harbor Township, NJ

NJ.com

Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Pedestrian struck and killed on parkway in Somers Point

A Marmora man was fatally struck while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point early Saturday morning. Zachary Fulmer, 20, was walking south in the northbound lanes around milepost 28.5 at about 2:43 a.m., Trooper Brandi Slota told BreakingAC. A Jeep Compass traveling north struck Fulmer, who sustained...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
msn.com

Overnight shooting at NJ shopping mall leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (1010 WINS) — One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m. Emergency responders rushed a 29-year-old man...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER

Rescue 3018 and Squrt 3014 are currently operating on Route 295 at Exit 47B with a large truck that is overturned. Crews will be on location for a extended period of time. Please use caution in the area. Media and photos IFC #1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
atlantic-county.org

Atlantic County Police Training Center to Hold Alternate Route Testing

The Atlantic County Police Training Center will hold testing for those interested in participating in the Alternate Route Basic Course for Police Officers program in the spring of 2023. The test will be administered on Monday, September 26 at 6 PM at the Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?

REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

