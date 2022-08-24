Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with struggles, but for one family from the small community of Ihlen, Minnesota they are now dealing with struggles they never could have imagined. Jodie Olsen received a call on Monday night that her...
KELOLAND TV
Family left confused after young daughter’s headstone is vandalized
IHLEN, M.N. (KELO) – A Minnesota mother is looking for answers after the headstone of her young daughter was vandalized. The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office says they have little information about the incident. Jodie Olsen laid her 7-year-old daughter to rest in the Ihlen, Minnesota, cemetery eight years...
pipestonestar.com
Stonewall Bar & Grill to continue as is for now
Kyley Mills, owner of the Stonewall Bar and Grill in Jasper, told the Jasper City Council during the council’s Aug. 10 meeting that she’s still planning to build a new structure for her business, but not any time soon. Mills told the city council she didn’t believe anything...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
All Day Cafe reopens after ‘staffing glitch’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular Sioux Falls restaurant closed Thursday. The good news for customers of the All Day Cafe is, that it’s not permanent. President of WR Hospitality Don Anderson says for restaurants, being short-staffed is the new pandemic. A lot of small business owners would probably agree with that.
8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
sdstandardnow.com
Brookings pastor Carl Kline asks: Can anyone really feel secure in this dangerous and mixed-up world today?
I’ve been thinking about “security” lately. It’s defined as, “the state of being free from danger or threat.”. Are you kidding? In the world we live in, can anyone feel “secure?” If so, aren’t they living in a fantasy world, or are simply ignorant or oblivious? A rabid dog could kill us tomorrow or a piece of falling satellite hit us on the head. I’m not even going to mention the big three of nuclear weapons, fire or flood from catastrophic climate change (represented by the Marcus Kauffman/Unsplash photo above from the Columbia Climate School website).
amazingmadison.com
Man dies in Moody County crash
One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the...
kelo.com
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
Should Sioux Falls Move to a Four-Day Week School Year?
Now that school is back in session for another year here in the Sioux Empire, I have a quick question for all the students, parents, and educators, can we please see a show of hands on who would be in favor of the Sioux Falls School District switching to a 4-day school week?
KEYC
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MARSHALL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The young woman and mother at the center of an assault case that landed her attorney ex-husband in jail has now passed away from her injuries, according to her grandfather. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is booked into the Marshall County Jail for assaulting his...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for Witness Tampering. The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post by the Minnehaha Sheriff’s department. Grant is 5′6″ tall, weighs approximately 305 lbs, and has dark hair and light-colored eyes.
kiwaradio.com
Grand Opening Of Digital Shopping Logistics Center Is Thursday At Former Elanco Plant West Of Larchwood
Larchwood, Iowa — The former Elanco/Novartis/Grand Labs facility west of Larchwood has been purchased and a unique business is now operating from there. Farmers Business Network, or “FBN,” will hold a Grand Opening Event this Thursday for their Larchwood Logistics Center, a critical logistics hub for ag input deliveries to farmers in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. FBN has a major office in Sioux Falls. The Larchwood Center serves farmers within a 200-mi radius of the facility.
KELOLAND TV
Meteorological fall starts next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re ready for summer to come to a close, there’s a way you can get to that a little early. August ends in less than one week, which means fall is right around the corner…in one regard, at least. If...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
KELOLAND TV
The dangers of farming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
headlightherald.com
Blaze puts Lyon County’s fire departments to the test
A little less than four years ago, Quentin Brunsvold — just six months into his stint as Marshall’s fire chief — responded with his men to a jaw-dropping fire at the Southwest Coaches bus garage in Marshall. Little did he know at the time, that fire would serve as a learning tool.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood woman arrested for intox at work
INWOOD—A 40-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Brandie Joy Severson stemmed from her admitting to drinking while working at Oak Street Station in Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She consented to...
