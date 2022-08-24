Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash
A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County. Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m. A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.
8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
kelo.com
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
amazingmadison.com
Man dies in Moody County crash
One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kelo.com
One man dead after fatal crash in Moody County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. Authorities say that a Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, and came to rest against a barbed wire fence.
KELOLAND TV
Family left confused after young daughter’s headstone is vandalized
IHLEN, M.N. (KELO) – A Minnesota mother is looking for answers after the headstone of her young daughter was vandalized. The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office says they have little information about the incident. Jodie Olsen laid her 7-year-old daughter to rest in the Ihlen, Minnesota, cemetery eight years...
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pipestonestar.com
Stonewall Bar & Grill to continue as is for now
Kyley Mills, owner of the Stonewall Bar and Grill in Jasper, told the Jasper City Council during the council’s Aug. 10 meeting that she’s still planning to build a new structure for her business, but not any time soon. Mills told the city council she didn’t believe anything...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mother relives the loss of her daughter after her headstone is desecrated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with struggles, but for one family from the small community of Ihlen, Minnesota they are now dealing with struggles they never could have imagined. Jodie Olsen received a call on Monday night that her...
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
knuj.net
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MARSHALL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The young woman and mother at the center of an assault case that landed her attorney ex-husband in jail has now passed away from her injuries, according to her grandfather. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is booked into the Marshall County Jail for assaulting his...
brookingsradio.com
Three Brookings businesses fail latest alcohol compliance check
The Brookings Police Department conducted Alcohol Compliance checks Wednesday night. A total of 15 locations were checked and three Businesses failed and furnished alcohol to a minor. Those three: Wooden Legs Brewing, Wilbert’s Alehouse and Mosaic Wine Bar. Police also conducted a compliance check in July when four of...
Comments / 0