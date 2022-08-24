Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO