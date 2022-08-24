Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
pipestonestar.com
Stonewall Bar & Grill to continue as is for now
Kyley Mills, owner of the Stonewall Bar and Grill in Jasper, told the Jasper City Council during the council’s Aug. 10 meeting that she’s still planning to build a new structure for her business, but not any time soon. Mills told the city council she didn’t believe anything...
headlightherald.com
Blaze puts Lyon County’s fire departments to the test
A little less than four years ago, Quentin Brunsvold — just six months into his stint as Marshall’s fire chief — responded with his men to a jaw-dropping fire at the Southwest Coaches bus garage in Marshall. Little did he know at the time, that fire would serve as a learning tool.
KEYC
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MARSHALL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The young woman and mother at the center of an assault case that landed her attorney ex-husband in jail has now passed away from her injuries, according to her grandfather. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is booked into the Marshall County Jail for assaulting his...
Southern Minnesota News
Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash
A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County. Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m. A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.
