Busy Week Ahead For Egg Harbor Township, NJ Traffic Delays
The week ahead will be a very busy one regarding road repairs in Egg Harbor Township, which will necessitate a number of single, alternating traffic lanes and a few detours. These are road projects being managed by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ TRAFFIC ADVISORIES FOR THE...
Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway
A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
Pedestrian struck and killed on parkway in Somers Point
A Marmora man was fatally struck while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point early Saturday morning. Zachary Fulmer, 20, was walking south in the northbound lanes around milepost 28.5 at about 2:43 a.m., Trooper Brandi Slota told BreakingAC. A Jeep Compass traveling north struck Fulmer, who sustained...
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
BURLINGTON: OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER
Rescue 3018 and Squrt 3014 are currently operating on Route 295 at Exit 47B with a large truck that is overturned. Crews will be on location for a extended period of time. Please use caution in the area. Media and photos IFC #1.
Estell Manor Park Playgrounds in Mays Landing NJ
The Estell Manor Park Playgrounds in Mays Landing New Jersey are the playgrounds my kids grew up with. We’d take a morning nature class at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center, then eat lunch at one of the pavilions before my kids would spend hours playing at the Estell Manor Park playgrounds.
Atlantic County Police Training Center to Hold Alternate Route Testing
The Atlantic County Police Training Center will hold testing for those interested in participating in the Alternate Route Basic Course for Police Officers program in the spring of 2023. The test will be administered on Monday, September 26 at 6 PM at the Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township.
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?
REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
Gloucester County officials find National Dog Day post insensitive after K9's death
Several officials say a post on the county's Facebook page celebrating National Dog Day is insensitive after a Gloucester County Fire Marshals K9 died.
OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING
Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
Gloucester County called out on National Dog Day Facebook post after no comment on death of fire marshal’s dog
You can’t make this stuff up. Two weeks after a three-year old golden retriever used as a first responder in arson investigations died under mysterious circumstances in a car assigned to the fire marshal, Gloucester County today used their Facebook page today to celebrate National Dog Day. “For Gloucester...
NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino
The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend. Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st. According to authorities,...
Sources Say This Is The Best Weekend For An Atlantic County Beach Day
The roughest part of the summer is upon us, friends. We're in the dog days of the season. We only have a few short days left of prime summertime here at the South Jersey and Jersey Shore beaches. Pretty soon, the kids will be off to school and the stress...
