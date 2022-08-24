ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

NJ.com

Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Traffic
BreakingAC

Pedestrian struck and killed on parkway in Somers Point

A Marmora man was fatally struck while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point early Saturday morning. Zachary Fulmer, 20, was walking south in the northbound lanes around milepost 28.5 at about 2:43 a.m., Trooper Brandi Slota told BreakingAC. A Jeep Compass traveling north struck Fulmer, who sustained...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER

Rescue 3018 and Squrt 3014 are currently operating on Route 295 at Exit 47B with a large truck that is overturned. Crews will be on location for a extended period of time. Please use caution in the area. Media and photos IFC #1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
#Travel Time
atlantic-county.org

Atlantic County Police Training Center to Hold Alternate Route Testing

The Atlantic County Police Training Center will hold testing for those interested in participating in the Alternate Route Basic Course for Police Officers program in the spring of 2023. The test will be administered on Monday, September 26 at 6 PM at the Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
Traffic
Traffic
ocscanner.news

N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?

REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING

Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

