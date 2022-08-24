Read full article on original website
Downtown Streets Enterprises creates paying gigs for homeless clients
A rapidly growing work program under the auspices of the Downtown Streets Team is creating full-time, paying transitional jobs for its formerly unhoused clients, often leading to permanent employment. The venture, Streets Team Enterprises, is going well beyond its foundational model of the Downtown Streets Team. The nonprofit, which started...
The 'Fix-It Guys' of Stoneridge Creek
In the Stoneridge Creek senior living community in Pleasanton reside two men who share a passion for fixing things that may be broken or need a repair of some sort. Rick Levesque spent his working career as a design engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. When Phil Wire retired from his sales career, he decided he needed a hobby almost immediately.
PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews for top city officials; update on preserve projects
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 29. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss performance reviews for the city manager, the city attorney and the city clerk and to discuss labor negotiations. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
PUSD trustees to weigh architectural contract for new district headquarters property
The Pleasanton school board is set to consider approving a second phase agreement for the purchase of an office complex in the Hacienda Business Park to serve as the new district headquarters during its upcoming board meeting on Thursday. After the board approved the resolution on July 14 to proceed...
'Picture This!'
Visitors and residents in the Tri-Valley are able to interact with a new public art display around the area — ‘Picture This!’. The temporary exhibition features more than 30 frames hand-painted by local artists and placed in specific locations across the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and San Ramon and the town of Danville to highlight each community’s unique attractions and artistic talents. The initiative is led and organized by the marketing and outreach organization, Visit Tri-Valley.
Midpen Media Center changes leadership
The Midpen Media Center has a new face leading the Palo Alto-based organization as it works on a new long-term strategy for its local programming. At a special July 20 meeting, the board of directors named Charles “Chuck” Alley as its interim executive director by a unanimous vote. Alley, who’s serving in the role as a volunteer, is a former Midpen Media employee and co-founder of the MC Sports Youth program, which introduces children to sports broadcasting.
Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness?
Last December, I surveyed all San Jose mayoral candidates and asked, “As the future mayor of San Jose, what would be your plan to reduce homelessness on our streets?” With the primaries behind us and the November election just a few months away, I revisited the responses of frontrunners Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan and compared them to what they currently have on their websites.
Painting 'The Beauty of Life's Journey'
Finding inspiration in the changes in life is the theme of the upcoming art exhibit in the Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. Opening this weekend, “Transitions: The Beauty of Life’s Journey” spotlights paintings from 20 California artists renowned nationwide that depict “transitional elements in our lives” working in oil, pastel, watercolor and other mediums, according to gallery officials.
City Council adopts spending plan for business tax
Seeking to offer Palo Alto voters some reassurance about how funds from the city’s proposed business tax would be spent, the City Council this week passed a resolution pledging to devote the funds to three categories: transportation, housing and public safety. The resolution, which the council passed by a...
What a Week: Old cases in the news
Looking over statistics of our most-popular stories for a given week or month is always fascinating, as I strive to gauge what our readers crave. Usually those articles are among our freshest, like a public safety emergency or big council decision that just happened, or an exclusive feature or investigative story, or a recent topic making the rounds on social media.
Election 2022: San Jose school board races taking shape
San Jose voters who live in some of the largest school districts will be voting for trustees with various levels of experience come November. These school board candidates are addressing a host of issues, including affordable teacher housing, police officers on school campuses and education disparity. Their oversight will be needed in how millions in funding is used for infrastructure improvements, educational programs and addressing the digital divide.
Planning Commission alternate Kashef Qaadri announces bid for Dublin City Council
Kashef Qaadri, a current alternate member of the Dublin Planning Commission, has qualified for the ballot to run again for the Dublin City Council, competing for one of two at-large council seats up for grabs this fall. Qaadri, a city resident who previously sought a council seat in the 2020...
Gianocaro: Respect, protect and pay education workers
The Santa Clara County Office of Education laid off over 60 special education paraeducators, a position primarily held by women, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Management’s decision leaves classrooms short-staffed nearly a year and a half after we returned to in-person instruction. Students—deprived of employees desperately needed to conduct instruction—yell,...
