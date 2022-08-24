Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spotted: Bald Eagle Inside Charlotte Douglas International Airport
It’s been quite a week for wildlife sightings around the area. WSOC-TV reports that an adult bald eagle was spotted going through a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Clark the Eagle and his handler were flying out of Charlotte on a commercial flight. The bald eagle news...
Charlotte’s First Cat Cafe Celebrates 1,000 Adoptions
Well, if this isn’t just purrrfect! Charlotte’s first cat cafe celebrates 1,000 adoptions. What a milestone!. The owner of Mac Tabby Cafe says she is a self professed cat lady according to Channel 36 in Charlotte and she put that love of cats to a very good use. She opened Charlotte’s first cat cafe called Mac Tabby Cat Cafe where she serves coffee, craft beer and cat cuddles.
The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
SCarowinds brings thrills and chills this fall
CHARLOTTE — When the sun goes down, the monsters come out at SCarowinds! Beginning Sept. 16, Carowinds will up its thrills and chills when it transforms into one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas. In addition to frightening attractions and mazes, hundreds of creepy characters will roam...
HBCU golf exhibition tournament to be played at Quail's Hollow on Monday
Next month, the President’s Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. As part of the event’s media day on Monday, Cup officials are kicking off an inaugural exhibition tournament that will give African American golfers from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to compete against each other at Quail Hollow. The tournament is named after Charlotte native Charlie Sifford, who died in 2015. He was the first African American to play on the PGA Tour and win a PGA tournament.
Le Diner en Blanc one of the hottest tickets in town
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
Weekender: 24 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including activities for you and your pup
Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals September 23–25 at zMAX Dragway. Tickets to drag racing’s ultimate weekend start at $99. FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 88. Scattered thunderstorms. 40% chance of rain. Panthers vs. Bills Preseason Game at Bank of America Stadium: Enjoy the only last home preseason match up. 7pm. […] The post Weekender: 24 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including activities for you and your pup appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Bargain hunters ready for Big Grab 50-mile yard sale
It might be treasure, trash or something in between, but there’s guaranteed to be a lot of it around Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro when the Big Grab yard sale opens for business Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Big Grab is a 50-mile-long yard sale travelling a...
HARDY Sells Out Coyote Joe’s Tour Date Before Ticket Sales Open, Adds A Second Date
Contrary to his lyrics, when it comes to Charlotte, North Carolina, it seems that HARDY is wall to wall and definitely sold out. Earlier this week, HARDY announced his Wall to Wall Tour on social media with a call to fans to sell out the announced tour stops. And boy...
The Freshest of Ingredients to Create a Delicious Lunch Experience
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If your headed to Summerfest this weekend you must stop in to Congress Street Cafe located in Yorkville Marketplace which features sandwiches and salads along with a charcuterie selection. Chef and owner Steve Pacello said, “We use nothing but Boar’s Head products so everything...
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
Winter is Coming to Charlotte and The Farmers Almanac Says Snow is Too
Winter is coming to Charlotte and the Farmers Alamanac says snow is coming too. The summer heat will be around for a while…But that will eventually go away. As November rolls around, the days will be shorter and the weather will turn colder. According to the Farmers Almanac the...
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
Vests and Sleeveless Sweaters, ‘Leather’ and Creamy Neutrals. Get Ready for a QC Fall with KK Bloom
Girls in the know have been snapping up the cute Fall stuff for a couple of weeks now ~ but you’re not too late to get in on the game. We shopped one of our faves on Selwyn Ave, KK BLOOM, for transitional weights and colors for Charlotte’s still warm early Autumn weeks. (Many is the Halloween party that we’ve had to wear a sleeveless top…) KKB has lots of cute things in store and online right now:
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Charlotte
Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Charlotte. The host, Mark L. Walberg, sits down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss all the details.
