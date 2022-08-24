CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…

