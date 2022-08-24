ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

Spotted: Bald Eagle Inside Charlotte Douglas International Airport

It’s been quite a week for wildlife sightings around the area. WSOC-TV reports that an adult bald eagle was spotted going through a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Clark the Eagle and his handler were flying out of Charlotte on a commercial flight. The bald eagle news...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s First Cat Cafe Celebrates 1,000 Adoptions

Well, if this isn’t just purrrfect! Charlotte’s first cat cafe celebrates 1,000 adoptions. What a milestone!. The owner of Mac Tabby Cafe says she is a self professed cat lady according to Channel 36 in Charlotte and she put that love of cats to a very good use. She opened Charlotte’s first cat cafe called Mac Tabby Cat Cafe where she serves coffee, craft beer and cat cuddles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina

Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

SCarowinds brings thrills and chills this fall

CHARLOTTE — When the sun goes down, the monsters come out at SCarowinds! Beginning Sept. 16, Carowinds will up its thrills and chills when it transforms into one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas. In addition to frightening attractions and mazes, hundreds of creepy characters will roam...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

HBCU golf exhibition tournament to be played at Quail's Hollow on Monday

Next month, the President’s Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. As part of the event’s media day on Monday, Cup officials are kicking off an inaugural exhibition tournament that will give African American golfers from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to compete against each other at Quail Hollow. The tournament is named after Charlotte native Charlie Sifford, who died in 2015. He was the first African American to play on the PGA Tour and win a PGA tournament.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Le Diner en Blanc one of the hottest tickets in town

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 24 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including activities for you and your pup

Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals September 23–25 at zMAX Dragway. Tickets to drag racing’s ultimate weekend start at $99. FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 88. Scattered thunderstorms. 40% chance of rain.   Panthers vs. Bills Preseason Game at Bank of America Stadium: Enjoy the only last home preseason match up. 7pm. […] The post Weekender: 24 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including activities for you and your pup appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
coladaily.com

Bargain hunters ready for Big Grab 50-mile yard sale

It might be treasure, trash or something in between, but there’s guaranteed to be a lot of it around Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro when the Big Grab yard sale opens for business Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Big Grab is a 50-mile-long yard sale travelling a...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
cn2.com

The Freshest of Ingredients to Create a Delicious Lunch Experience

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If your headed to Summerfest this weekend you must stop in to Congress Street Cafe located in Yorkville Marketplace which features sandwiches and salads along with a charcuterie selection. Chef and owner Steve Pacello said, “We use nothing but Boar’s Head products so everything...
YORK, SC
scoopcharlotte.com

Vests and Sleeveless Sweaters, ‘Leather’ and Creamy Neutrals. Get Ready for a QC Fall with KK Bloom

Girls in the know have been snapping up the cute Fall stuff for a couple of weeks now ~ but you’re not too late to get in on the game. We shopped one of our faves on Selwyn Ave, KK BLOOM, for transitional weights and colors for Charlotte’s still warm early Autumn weeks. (Many is the Halloween party that we’ve had to wear a sleeveless top…) KKB has lots of cute things in store and online right now:
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

